It's Friday, and Missoula County employees are working hard for you! Meet Stefano, refugee health coordinator for Partnership Health Center

Read full article on original website
Related
missoulacounty.us
Missoula County Weekly, Jan. 9-13: Rural Grant Program, New Temporary Safe Outdoor Space Location, County and City Obtain Federal Building
Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you signed up to receive e-notifications at missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up to date on public meetings, county projects and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would...
Comments / 0