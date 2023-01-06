Read full article on original website
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
vucommodores.com
Gator Todd Promoted to Associate Head Coach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s golf program and head coach Scott Limbaugh announced Tuesday that assistant coach Gator Todd has been promoted to associate head coach. “We are excited to announce Gator’s promotion to associate head coach,” Limbaugh said. “He has done an outstanding job during his...
vucommodores.com
Bradfield, Holton Named Preseason All-America
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Commodores earned preseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named to the second team and pitcher Carter Holton was named to the third team. Bradfield was a consensus All-American in his sophomore campaign in...
vucommodores.com
Competitive Commodores Go Cold in Second Half
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After an impressive first 20 minutes Tuesday in Knoxville, the Commodores went cold offensively—something they couldn’t afford to do against the No. 5 team in the nation. Tennessee held Vanderbilt to 33.3 percent shooting in the second half and built an insurmountable lead to...
vucommodores.com
Cummins, Loredo Make Team USA
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s Mabel Cummins and Jennifer Loredo have been selected for Team USA and Junior Team USA, respectively, by the United States Bowling Congress after last week’s Team Trials in Las Vegas. Cummins, a senior at Vanderbilt, has been a member of Junior Team USA...
vucommodores.com
Dores Battle No. 5 Tennessee to the End
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team battled No. 5 Tennessee, falling on the road by a 77-68 final score at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday. Julian Phillips and Santiago Vescovi paced the Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC) with 15 points apiece, and Uros Plavsic recorded 11 as Tennessee shot 48 percent from the field and was credited with 20 assists on 28 field goals.
vucommodores.com
Second-Half Spurt Dooms Dores
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 5 Tennessee opened the second half Tuesday with a 14-2 run and would go on to defeat Vanderbilt men’s basketball 77-68 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Julian Phillips and Santiago Vescovi paced the Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC) with 15 points apiece, and Uros Plavsic recorded 11 as Tennessee shot 48 percent from the field and was credited with 20 assists on 28 field goals.
vucommodores.com
Lovely Start in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt defeated 4 of 5 opponents and ended the first day of the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic in second place as it resumed tournament play after the winter break. McKendree is the first-day leader. The Commodores defeated Spalding, 11th-ranked Maryville, ninth-ranked Louisiana Tech...
vucommodores.com
Not Without a Fight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points and Marnelle Garraud finished with 19 as Vanderbilt women’s basketball mounted a late-game charge against rival Tennessee that came up short in an 84-71 loss on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt (9-9, 0-4 SEC) cut a 21-point fourth-quarter lead...
vucommodores.com
Cummins Strikes Balance as Team Captain, Undergraduate Honor Council President
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Between academics, training and competition, collegiate student-athletes must juggle a lot. Mabel Cummins, captain of the Vanderbilt bowling team, added to her multitasking over the past year by also serving as president of the university’s Undergraduate Honor Council. Cummins said filling both leadership roles required...
