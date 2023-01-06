ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18

With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43

Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada

Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Giants: Second quarter score updates

This is your second quarter thread for the 2022 Week 18 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:. Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Eagles in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Giants

And just like that, it’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles are NFC East Champions, NFL regular season champions, and the top overall seed in the NFC playoff picture. That’s right, despite playing well below their usual standards, with Jalen Hurts by his own admission not close to 100 percent and a number of mistakes allowing the Giants to stick around for far longer than they had any right to, considering they were almost exclusively playing second and third-string backups, Philly’s finest pulled out the W, secured fulfilled their destiny, and get to spend next weekend resting and relaxing, and hopefully getting a little healthier before they go head-to-toe against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Dallas Cowboys, depending on how Super Wildcard Weekend shakes out.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants to start backup QB Webb against Hurts, Eagles

The 49ers enter Sunday with a chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and earn a first-round bye. To do so, they need a win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium combined with the New York Giants taking down the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants, locked...
ClutchPoints

Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) faced the Detroit Pistons (11-32) for an afternoon matchup in the Motor City. The Sixers, with no Joel Embiid or P.J. Tucker, dominated throughout the game. James Harden notched a triple-double and Philly took the 123-111 win over the Pistons. Let’s break down the Sixers win...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Tigers trade Gregory Soto, Kody Clemens to Phillies for three high-upside players

Detroit — President Scott Harris told anyone who’d listen that he would not be risk averse. He wasn’t going to be afraid to take calculated risks. And sure enough, in his first major trade with the Tigers, he traded lefty closer and two-time All-Star Gregory Soto and second-year utility man Kody Clemens to the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies for three young, unestablished players with high upside.
DETROIT, MI

