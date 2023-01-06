Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Eagles add reinforcements ahead of Week 18 finale versus Giants
This should ease some of the tension. Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 18 regular-season finale versus the hated New York Giants, the Birds have added some reinforcements by way of a handful of roster moves. It has also been reported via Jeff McLane that Jalen Hurts, despite being questionable...
Former NLU/ULM quarterback Doug Pederson leads Jaguars to AFC South title in first season as head coach
Doug Pederson leads another team to postseason play. The Jaguars defeat the Titans, 20-16, to win the AFC South division title. The former ULM quarterback took a franchise that was 3-14 and marred in controversy, off the field, in 2021. 52 weeks later, they are 9-8, and set to host a Wild Card Weekend playoff […]
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Philadelphia Eagles win NFC East, clinch No. 1 seed
Jalen Hurts returned from a sprained right shoulder and threw for 229 yards under a conservative game plan, and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get top-10 pick with selection order set after Week 18 games
Week 18 has been good to the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did they earn the. in the NFL playoffs with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants, but landed a top-10 pick in the latest NFL draft order. The Eagles boast two, first-round picks — currently sitting 10th and...
Sixers Rumors: The Trade Speculation Surrounding Furkan Korkmaz
Checking in on the 76ers' trade rumor mill, it seems there is some speculation surrounding the sharpshooter, Furkan Korkmaz.
chatsports.com
Eagles vs. Giants: Second quarter score updates
This is your second quarter thread for the 2022 Week 18 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:. Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for...
3 bold predictions for Eagles in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Giants
And just like that, it’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles are NFC East Champions, NFL regular season champions, and the top overall seed in the NFC playoff picture. That’s right, despite playing well below their usual standards, with Jalen Hurts by his own admission not close to 100 percent and a number of mistakes allowing the Giants to stick around for far longer than they had any right to, considering they were almost exclusively playing second and third-string backups, Philly’s finest pulled out the W, secured fulfilled their destiny, and get to spend next weekend resting and relaxing, and hopefully getting a little healthier before they go head-to-toe against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Dallas Cowboys, depending on how Super Wildcard Weekend shakes out.
Eagles clinch No. 1 seed, Giants visit Vikings Sunday in NFC wild-card game (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants concluded their regular-season schedule on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (14-3) clinched the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with the 22-16 win. Per Eagles PR:. Philadelphia captured its 10th NFC East division...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants to start backup QB Webb against Hurts, Eagles
The 49ers enter Sunday with a chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and earn a first-round bye. To do so, they need a win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium combined with the New York Giants taking down the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants, locked...
Epic comeback: Camden basketball overcomes horrid start, beats Don Bosco in Top 20 clash
UNION – It was one of the worst quarters the Camden High School boys’ basketball team has played the last four years. The Panthers couldn’t make a bucket. They couldn’t stop Don Bosco. They looked overmatched. The showdown of Top 20 nationally ranked programs looked like...
Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) faced the Detroit Pistons (11-32) for an afternoon matchup in the Motor City. The Sixers, with no Joel Embiid or P.J. Tucker, dominated throughout the game. James Harden notched a triple-double and Philly took the 123-111 win over the Pistons. Let’s break down the Sixers win...
Detroit News
Tigers trade Gregory Soto, Kody Clemens to Phillies for three high-upside players
Detroit — President Scott Harris told anyone who’d listen that he would not be risk averse. He wasn’t going to be afraid to take calculated risks. And sure enough, in his first major trade with the Tigers, he traded lefty closer and two-time All-Star Gregory Soto and second-year utility man Kody Clemens to the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies for three young, unestablished players with high upside.
Comments / 0