And just like that, it’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles are NFC East Champions, NFL regular season champions, and the top overall seed in the NFC playoff picture. That’s right, despite playing well below their usual standards, with Jalen Hurts by his own admission not close to 100 percent and a number of mistakes allowing the Giants to stick around for far longer than they had any right to, considering they were almost exclusively playing second and third-string backups, Philly’s finest pulled out the W, secured fulfilled their destiny, and get to spend next weekend resting and relaxing, and hopefully getting a little healthier before they go head-to-toe against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Dallas Cowboys, depending on how Super Wildcard Weekend shakes out.

DALLAS, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO