Sterlington, LA

Ouachita Lions vs. Sterlington Panthers Preview at Don Redden Basketball Classic

By Dominique Williams
 2 days ago
MONROE , La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s a Friday night hoops in the mad house as Ouachita Lions and Sterlington Panthers will tip off tonight in the classic.

Ouachita Lions are nine and six and Sterlington Panthers are 17 and two this season

According to Maxpreps.com Sterlington are shooting 62.6 percent.

Sterlington’s senior center Cardez Norman leads the team in averaging 14.1 points per game.

I spoke with Ouachita lions Zion Weeks during pre-game, and he says he looks forward to snap Sterlington two game win streak.

Tip-off is set for 6:40 pm inside Ouachita Lions Mad House Gymnasium.

