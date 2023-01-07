Read full article on original website
Northern Michigan Residents Have Been Talking About the Same Stuff for 100 Years
Issues that dominate news cycles and conversations today can seem like revolutionary fresh takes — but often they are not. Frequently, generations of people have come to the same conclusions about conventional concerns in our communities. A dig through local newspaper archives proves that some Northern Michigan stories withstand the test of time.
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
wxpr.org
Group: KS Keystone spill a cautionary tale for MI pipeline
An environmental watchdog group said the recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill should serve as a warning to Michiganders if a proposed expansion of the Enbridge Line 5 project is approved. In early December, Keystone broke open and dumped 14,000 barrels of heavy tar-sands oil into a creek on the Kansas-Nebraska...
Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
The Unfortunate Story of Michigan’s ‘Black Bart,’ Reimund Holzhey
There have been some interesting characters who have come from Michigan and one of the most notorious, in terms of crime, goes to a man that many may not realize was Michigan's own Black Bart. Now, if you don't know who Black Bart was, he was considered to be somewhat...
thesuntimesnews.com
The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival
In the northwest corner of Lake Superior’s icy waters, the ancient drama of life and death, predator vs. prey, plays out on Michigan’s Isle Royale. Observation of this struggle, now in its 64th year, is the world’s longest predator-prey study. The National Park Service is in the...
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
DNR stocked Michigan waters with 7.8 tons of fish in fall 2022, see where
The Department of Natural Resources stocked 624,205 fish weight 7.8 tons in Michigan waters during fall 2022. Brook trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge were among the species stocked at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will...
Neanderthals Saw It During The Ice Age, You Can See It in Michigan This Week
Neanderthals saw this last during the Ice Age but folks here in Michigan will get a chance to see this later this week. You have to go back about 40,000 years to a time when Neatherthals walked the Earth. Neanderthals who are now extinct were once a subspecies of archaic humans who lived in Eurasia.
Gas prices jump once again in Michigan due to higher demand, tighter supply
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to rise as we move through the new year, according to AAA Michigan.
Keep your eyes open for wild turkeys this month, report sightings to the DNR
If you spot any turkeys in the wild this month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to know about it. The wild turkey resurgence in Michigan is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories, according to the DNR. To assist in their studies, the department is asking the public to report any sightings in January here.
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Atlas Obscura
The Dancing Snow God That Brings Blizzards to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
On the northern edge of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, along Lake Superior, the town of Hancock and the surrounding Keweenaw Peninsula usually see some serious snow—sometimes hundreds of inches a year. But in 1970, the snow didn’t come, sending the Range Snowmobile Club in Atlantic Mine, MI into a panic about their annual snowmobile race.
Michigan city ranked snowiest place in U.S. over last 30 years, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
According to a report from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has received more inches of snow for the last 30 years than any other place in the country, with about 117 inches annually.
Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023
Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
wcsx.com
This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network
BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
WLUC
Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard hosted a departure ceremony in the superior dome on Saturday for soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion. The national guardsmen are going to Kuwait to assist with Operation “Spartan Shield”. The purpose of operation “Spartan Shield” is to foster closer military relations with American allies in South Asia.
