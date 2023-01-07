With the Republican party plunged into disarray over Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ailing bid to become House speaker, Donald Trump gave his two cents on the chaos in typical fashion. “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, saying the disruption was due in large part “to people like the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, his ‘wife’, Coco Chow, who is a sellout to China, and their RINO allies, who make it difficult for everyone else by constantly capitulating to Hopeless Joe Biden and the Democrats.” Trump has previously used the same slur against Elaine Chao—an American citizen who was born in Taiwan. McCarthy says he spoke with Trump on Tuesday evening, and that the former president “reiterated his support,” CNN reports. “He thinks it is better that all the Republicans get together and solve this,” McCarthy added.

5 DAYS AGO