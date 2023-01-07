Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake County mayor welcomes Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is welcoming the Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week. In a video shared with 2News, Wilson said Outdoor Retailer is an "ideal partner for Salt Lake County." The trade show first left Utah and moved to...
kmyu.tv
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
kmyu.tv
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
kmyu.tv
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
kmyu.tv
Mobile home fully engulfed by fire after suspected arson in Weber County
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating a possible arson after a mobile home was on fire in Weber County. Riverdale police and fire officials responded to the fire at Leslie’s Mobile Home Park just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and that a...
kmyu.tv
Ogden police investigating fatal shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
kmyu.tv
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
kmyu.tv
'Large number' of I-15 crashes prompted by 'extremely icy conditions,' says UDOT
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have warned of severely slick road conditions Saturday morning. Colonel Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol reported that Troopers had already responded to a large number of vehicle crashes on Salt Lake County freeways before 7:30 a.m. Colonel Rapich shared these crashes were...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police recover gun, knives, methamphetamine during traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after Salt Lake police reportedly recovered a gun, knives and illegal drugs from his vehicle during a traffic stop. Representative of the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began Tuesday at 8 p.m. when an officer with the Central Division Bike Squad stopped a car for a moving violation near the area of 160 West 600 South.
kmyu.tv
13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
kmyu.tv
18-year-old in critical condition after T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after officials said there was a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain. Utah County officials said a Jeep was traveling eastbound to cross Highway 73 at Mustang Way. A Buick was driving north and was reportedly hit by the Jeep as the Jeep tried to cross the highway just after 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
kmyu.tv
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
