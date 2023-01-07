ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah

HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
HYRUM, UT
kmyu.tv

Ogden police investigating fatal shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake police recover gun, knives, methamphetamine during traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after Salt Lake police reportedly recovered a gun, knives and illegal drugs from his vehicle during a traffic stop. Representative of the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began Tuesday at 8 p.m. when an officer with the Central Division Bike Squad stopped a car for a moving violation near the area of 160 West 600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

18-year-old in critical condition after T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after officials said there was a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain. Utah County officials said a Jeep was traveling eastbound to cross Highway 73 at Mustang Way. A Buick was driving north and was reportedly hit by the Jeep as the Jeep tried to cross the highway just after 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

