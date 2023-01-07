EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after officials said there was a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain. Utah County officials said a Jeep was traveling eastbound to cross Highway 73 at Mustang Way. A Buick was driving north and was reportedly hit by the Jeep as the Jeep tried to cross the highway just after 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO