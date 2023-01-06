ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral services for murdered Utah family to be held Friday

ENOCH, Iron County — The funeral for seven members of an Enoch family who died in a tragic murder-suicide will be held Friday. Enoch officials announced Monday afternoon that services for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and Haight's five children will be held Friday in La Verkin. Additional details are expected to be announced this week by the family.
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
GoFundMe Set Up For Murdered Family

(Enoch, UT) — Money is being raised for the southern Utah family murdered last week. Heather Haight, the sister of Tausha Haight, started a GoFundMe page over the weekend. It’s looking to raise 150-thousand dollars for funeral and legal expenses. According to Enoch officials, Tausha Haight was killed along with her five children and mother-in-law by her husband before he then shot himself. As of yesterday afternoon, a little more than 64-thousand-dollars had been collected.
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
Fun Events in St George Area for January and February

Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer

JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
