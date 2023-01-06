Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder
Sarah Pugliese, who founded the Topaz Fairy Project, is currently focused on helping the Enoch community as they grieve the loss of a family in what police say was a murder-suicide.
ksl.com
Funeral services for murdered Utah family to be held Friday
ENOCH, Iron County — The funeral for seven members of an Enoch family who died in a tragic murder-suicide will be held Friday. Enoch officials announced Monday afternoon that services for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and Haight's five children will be held Friday in La Verkin. Additional details are expected to be announced this week by the family.
Funeral services to be held for slain Enoch City family
With permission from the family representative, Enoch City officials confirmed that the funeral services for Tausha Haight, her five children and Gail Earl will be held this Friday, Jan. 13.
Small community of Enoch looks for a way forward after ‘surreal’ tragedy
Residents of Enoch, Utah, about 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, are looking for answers after resident Michael Haight shot and killed his wife, kids and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself in a murder suicide. City officials say they’ll rebuild like they did after the flash floods in 2021 that impacted southern Utah.
kmyu.tv
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
eastidahonews.com
Family of southern Utah father who killed 7 family members says they are devastated
ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — The family of Michael Haight says they are “absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken by the tragic loss” of Haight, his wife, his mother-in-law and the Haight’s five children. “We express our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the entire Earl family along...
midutahradio.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Murdered Family
(Enoch, UT) — Money is being raised for the southern Utah family murdered last week. Heather Haight, the sister of Tausha Haight, started a GoFundMe page over the weekend. It’s looking to raise 150-thousand dollars for funeral and legal expenses. According to Enoch officials, Tausha Haight was killed along with her five children and mother-in-law by her husband before he then shot himself. As of yesterday afternoon, a little more than 64-thousand-dollars had been collected.
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
kmyu.tv
K-9 Riko to head back to work after he was left critically injured in the line of duty
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Hurricane City Police Department K-9 Riko is reportedly on track to make a full recovery. Officer Eric Demille, Riko's longtime partner and companion, expressed his feelings regarding the incident in which Riko was stabbed in the line of duty while responding to a fatal officer involved critical incident on December 26, 2022.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
kmyu.tv
Domestic violence expert says victims are in most danger when they try to leave
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — As people process the Enoch murders, a domestic violence expert said this is a key time for all of us to regroup and listen. Enoch police said Tausha Haight filed for divorce from her husband Michael in the weeks leading up to the murder-suicide of the family.
kmyu.tv
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
890kdxu.com
Fun Events in St George Area for January and February
Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
kmyu.tv
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
