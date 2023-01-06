ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

No injuries after officials extinguish garage fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Crews responded to a home in Millcreek after a fire started in the garage. They arrived to the scene at and extinguished the fire at 4897 South Wasatch Blvd. on Monday. More from 2News. Officials said arson was not suspected and no one was home...
MILLCREEK, UT
kmyu.tv

Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
kmyu.tv

38-year-old man dies in Morgan County skiing crash

MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 38-year-old man has died after he hit a snowbank while skiing in Morgan County. Sgt. Todd Christensen with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they received calls of the incident a short time before 3 p.m. on Sunday at Wasatch Peaks Ranch. Upon arrival,...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash

OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

18-year-old in critical condition after T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after officials said there was a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain. Utah County officials said a Jeep was traveling eastbound to cross Highway 73 at Mustang Way. A Buick was driving north and was reportedly hit by the Jeep as the Jeep tried to cross the highway just after 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Father calls to report child missing after forgetting her at restaurant

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young child was found alone on Saturday at a fast food restaurant. Deputies were dispatched to Kimball Junction following reports that an 8-year-old girl had been sitting by herself for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Around the same time, the father of the child called in to report her missing.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Ogden police investigating fatal shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
OGDEN, UT

