Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
WATCH: Body cam footage of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with vehicle
A Salt Lake City Police Officer is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man. According to court documents Thomas Caygle is facing two charges including aggravated assault.
POLICE: Suspect burned Riverdale mobile home for $800
Police say a suspect who allegedly set fire to a Riverdale mobile home did it on purpose for $800.
Police investigate man causing disturbance at Payson apartment
A man has been transported to a local hospital for psychological evaluation on Monday, Jan. 9, after causing a disturbance at an apartment, according to Payson Police Department.
kmyu.tv
No injuries after officials extinguish garage fire in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Crews responded to a home in Millcreek after a fire started in the garage. They arrived to the scene at and extinguished the fire at 4897 South Wasatch Blvd. on Monday. More from 2News. Officials said arson was not suspected and no one was home...
kmyu.tv
Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
kjzz.com
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
Man fatally struck by TRAX train after falling on tracks in SLC
A 61-year-old man was fatally struck by a TRAX train in Salt Lake City after falling off a platform onto the tracks, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky.
kmyu.tv
38-year-old man dies in Morgan County skiing crash
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 38-year-old man has died after he hit a snowbank while skiing in Morgan County. Sgt. Todd Christensen with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they received calls of the incident a short time before 3 p.m. on Sunday at Wasatch Peaks Ranch. Upon arrival,...
kmyu.tv
Two killed, one injured when car speeds through Ogden intersection, slams into building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle that was traveling through Ogden City streets at a high speed crashed into a building Sunday morning, killing the driver of the car and front seat passenger as well as injuring the back seat passenger. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said...
ksl.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash
OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
kmyu.tv
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
kmyu.tv
18-year-old in critical condition after T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after officials said there was a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain. Utah County officials said a Jeep was traveling eastbound to cross Highway 73 at Mustang Way. A Buick was driving north and was reportedly hit by the Jeep as the Jeep tried to cross the highway just after 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
KUTV
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Father calls to report child missing after forgetting her at restaurant
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young child was found alone on Saturday at a fast food restaurant. Deputies were dispatched to Kimball Junction following reports that an 8-year-old girl had been sitting by herself for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Around the same time, the father of the child called in to report her missing.
kmyu.tv
Ogden police investigating fatal shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
ksl.com
2 men ordered to stand trial for killing man in his truck, throwing body on Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY — Third District Judge Patrick Corum ordered two men to stand trial for aggravated murder on Thursday, determining there was sufficient evidence they killed a man and left his body along Bangerter Highway. Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24, and Raul Jaimes Cortez, 31, will stand trial for...
Comments / 0