This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
ideastream.org
New Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne starts tenure with legislation on housing for homeless
Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne appeared at his first county council meeting Tuesday since taking office at the start of the year.". In brief remarks, Ronayne told council he’d focus on the county’s housing stock, strengthening what’s known as “middle market” housing. The previous county administration and Cleveland’s current administration have both sought to strengthen this part of the housing market.
ideastream.org
Akron teachers union, board approve contract, ending months-long negotiations
Akron’s teachers union and the Akron Board of Education have officially approved a three-year contract for teachers after months of negotiations and turmoil at the school district. Akron Education Association members voted to ratify the contract Tuesday night just before 8 p.m.; the board of education voted to approve...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Mayor Bibb pitches how he wants next $40M in ARPA funds spent
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In Monday night’s city council meeting, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will introduce how he would like the next round of American Recover Act Plan (ARPA) funds spent. This round of spending has a prices tag of $40 million, and is a part of overall $512 million...
spectrumnews1.com
Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway
AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
ideastream.org
'People's Budget' group pushes Cleveland City Council to support Bibb's Civic Participation Fund
After Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb proposed legislation for a Civic Participation Fund Monday, a group that’s long pushed for “participatory budgeting” legislation rallied outside of Cleveland City Hall before a city council meeting to encourage support for the mayor’s proposal. “Participatory Budgeting Cleveland,” often called PB...
ideastream.org
Some Ohio cities are erasing medical debts for residents. Will Cleveland join this growing movement?
Robyn King knows what it’s like to be weighed down by huge medical bills. In her southeast Cleveland home, she has a computer bag filled with medical bills totaling almost $77,000 all from Jennings nursing home in Garfield Heights – the place her 90-year-old mother lived until she passed away from dementia in 2020.
coolcleveland.com
Author Talks at City Club About How Financial Institutions Have Kept Black People Poor
It’s no secret that the U.S. financial system has long been loaded with pitfalls for people of color. The G.I. bill that created the middle class of the 50s didn’t benefit Black soldiers who fought in World War II. Redlining and blockbusting kept them from creating the same homeowner value white people enjoyed. We’ve seen stories in the news about Black home sellers who remove all evidence that the home is Black-owned and have a white person stand in for them getting offers tens of thousands of dollars higher for their homes. Financial services cost Black people more than a white person with the same income history and credit score. It’s a large part of the reason why the net worth of Black families is so much less than similar white families and why generational wealth benefits them so much less.
ideastream.org
Akron teachers and school district reach tentative agreement, avoiding strike
Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement after months of struggling to see eye-to-eye, narrowly averting a strike that could have started Monday. Negotiating teams for both sides met all day Saturday and much of Sunday in Akron behind closed doors, trying to build...
Frozen meal producer gets $9.6 million grant for plant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A company that sells pre-made meals to school cafeterias is planning on opening a new poultry-processing plant in Cleveland and has won a $9.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. International Food Solutions, a Florida-based company with Cleveland ties, plans on redeveloping a vacant building...
Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers’ tax controversy referred to special prosecutor for review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is punting charging decisions in Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers’ tax controversy to a special prosecutor. The office said Tuesday that it has referred the case to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. It will be up to that office...
ideastream.org
Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself
It’s a Monday afternoon in October, and Tamana Ziar is sitting in the living room of a two-story house in north Akron with a newly arrived refugee family. Ziar is a resettlement case manager for the International Institute of Akron (IIA). She‘s in her 20s, wearing a cream-colored hijab around her head, has brown eyes and a calming presence when she speaks.
Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation
Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb slams Ohio's controversial new voting laws
CLEVELAND — On Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb commented on the new voting laws that were signed into effect by Gov. Mike DeWine. "Ohio is going absolutely in the wrong direction when it comes to voting rights," Bibb declared in an interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell. Bibb claimed...
Cleveland settles lawsuit for $50,000 with City Hall employee who sued over lack of overtime pay during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials settled a lawsuit for $50,000 with a City Hall employee who said she wasn’t paid overtime while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Eve Bonvissuto, an assistant administrator in the city’s public safety department’s medical unit, sued the city in federal court...
Cuyahoga County property tax bills mailed, payments due Jan. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Property tax bills have been mailed out to more than 300,000 Cuyahoga County residents, the treasury department reported Tuesday. By mail, with parcel number written on the check, to: Cuyahoga County Treasurer, P.O. Box 94547, Cleveland, OH, 44115. (Envelope must be postmarked by closing date to avoid penalties and interest)
Job No. 1 for new County Executive Ronayne - fix the food offered County Jail inmates
Congratulations to our new Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne. He is a good man and an excellent fit for our fragmented times. I would like to suggest that, before there’s any action on a new jail, new courthouse, new airport, stadium dome, or one additional dime squandered on the convention center, that Ronayne make sure that the inmates in the existing jail have access to decent meals -- criticisms that County Councilmember Meredith Turner raised a few months ago (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). This will constitute a significant step toward legacy-building, and perhaps foreground a more humanistic approach to county government.
ideastream.org
In an effort to diversify, Cleveland police look to HBCUs
Yarnell Rickett wants to see more Black and brown police officers at his police department. He believes Historically Black Colleges and Universities like his alma mater, Central State University in Ohio, are fertile grounds to hire a new generation of officers who have a better understanding of the communities they serve.
ideastream.org
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb looks back on one year in office
In the November 2021 election, Cleveland voters elected Justin Bibb to be the new mayor, with nearly 63 percent of the vote cast. It made Bibb Cleveland's first new mayor in 16 years. He instantly became a mayor who had a lot on his plate. Issues ranged from the city's...
ideastream.org
New series explores stories of immigrants finding home in Akron
"Arrivals," the latest series in Ideastream's "Sound of Us" initiative, kicked off today. This time, we're featuring the stories of people who've relocated to Northeast Ohio, and, specifically, to Akron, from other parts of the world. The series is produced in partnership with the International Institute of Akron. That's a...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
