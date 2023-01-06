ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne starts tenure with legislation on housing for homeless

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne appeared at his first county council meeting Tuesday since taking office at the start of the year.". In brief remarks, Ronayne told council he’d focus on the county’s housing stock, strengthening what’s known as “middle market” housing. The previous county administration and Cleveland’s current administration have both sought to strengthen this part of the housing market.
Akron teachers union, board approve contract, ending months-long negotiations

Akron’s teachers union and the Akron Board of Education have officially approved a three-year contract for teachers after months of negotiations and turmoil at the school district. Akron Education Association members voted to ratify the contract Tuesday night just before 8 p.m.; the board of education voted to approve...
Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway

AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
Author Talks at City Club About How Financial Institutions Have Kept Black People Poor

It’s no secret that the U.S. financial system has long been loaded with pitfalls for people of color. The G.I. bill that created the middle class of the 50s didn’t benefit Black soldiers who fought in World War II. Redlining and blockbusting kept them from creating the same homeowner value white people enjoyed. We’ve seen stories in the news about Black home sellers who remove all evidence that the home is Black-owned and have a white person stand in for them getting offers tens of thousands of dollars higher for their homes. Financial services cost Black people more than a white person with the same income history and credit score. It’s a large part of the reason why the net worth of Black families is so much less than similar white families and why generational wealth benefits them so much less.
Akron teachers and school district reach tentative agreement, avoiding strike

Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement after months of struggling to see eye-to-eye, narrowly averting a strike that could have started Monday. Negotiating teams for both sides met all day Saturday and much of Sunday in Akron behind closed doors, trying to build...
Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself

It’s a Monday afternoon in October, and Tamana Ziar is sitting in the living room of a two-story house in north Akron with a newly arrived refugee family. Ziar is a resettlement case manager for the International Institute of Akron (IIA). She‘s in her 20s, wearing a cream-colored hijab around her head, has brown eyes and a calming presence when she speaks.
Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation

Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
Job No. 1 for new County Executive Ronayne - fix the food offered County Jail inmates

Congratulations to our new Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne. He is a good man and an excellent fit for our fragmented times. I would like to suggest that, before there’s any action on a new jail, new courthouse, new airport, stadium dome, or one additional dime squandered on the convention center, that Ronayne make sure that the inmates in the existing jail have access to decent meals -- criticisms that County Councilmember Meredith Turner raised a few months ago (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). This will constitute a significant step toward legacy-building, and perhaps foreground a more humanistic approach to county government.
In an effort to diversify, Cleveland police look to HBCUs

Yarnell Rickett wants to see more Black and brown police officers at his police department. He believes Historically Black Colleges and Universities like his alma mater, Central State University in Ohio, are fertile grounds to hire a new generation of officers who have a better understanding of the communities they serve.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb looks back on one year in office

In the November 2021 election, Cleveland voters elected Justin Bibb to be the new mayor, with nearly 63 percent of the vote cast. It made Bibb Cleveland's first new mayor in 16 years. He instantly became a mayor who had a lot on his plate. Issues ranged from the city's...
New series explores stories of immigrants finding home in Akron

"Arrivals," the latest series in Ideastream's "Sound of Us" initiative, kicked off today. This time, we're featuring the stories of people who've relocated to Northeast Ohio, and, specifically, to Akron, from other parts of the world. The series is produced in partnership with the International Institute of Akron. That's a...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
