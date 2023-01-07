The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO