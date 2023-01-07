Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher
Fifth grader Novah Jones stated, "We were studying math... an announcer came on and she was like, 'Lockdown, I repeat lockdown.'" To paraphrase one student: "I was afraid. It was like my first lockdown, and I didn't know what to do, so I simply huddled under my desk like everyone else."
What police now say about the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report
The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
NN school closed this week after teacher shot by 6-year-old
In a message from the school's principal, Richneck Elementary School will be closed from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 after a teacher, Abby Zwerner, was shot by a 6-year-old student.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
‘It could have been prevented’: Richneck Elementary School parent addresses security issues following shooting
Police say a six-year-old student shot his elementary teacher Friday afternoon in a Richneck Elementary School classroom.
Legal expert: 6-year-old's parents could be charged after teacher shot
"You're talking about a six-year-old. You've got a very, very undeveloped mind and it's a very difficult thing for the criminal system to give any sort of accountability to a six-year-old."
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
6-year-old shoots teacher at Virginia elementary school, police say
The first-grader, who is now in police custody, shot the teacher with a handgun during an altercation in the classroom on Friday afternoon, according to The Newport News Police Department.
'How did a six-year-old boy get a gun?' | Newport News councilman wants answers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — How did a six-year-old boy get a gun and shoot his first-grade teacher? That's the question on Newport News City Council member John Eley's mind. “That teacher could have lost her life. That student, that child, he could have lost his life as well," Eley said. "How did this child even know how to use a gun at 6 years old?”
Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom. No students were injured during Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School. Steve Drew, the city's police chief, said this was not "a situation where someone was going around the school shooting." One frightened parent said her "heart stopped" when she got a text message from the school saying one person was shot and another was in custody. Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its U.S. Navy shipyard.
Virginia teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old identified, in stable condition
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia elementary school teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is in stable condition, authorities said on Saturday. Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said he had met with the victim and her family, whose condition was originally listed as life-threatening after she was wounded at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, WVEC-TV reported.
'I just wanted to throw up': Parents react to shooting at Richneck Elem. School
Families from the Richneck Elementary School shooting are reacting after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in a classroom Friday afternoon.
Mayor of Virginia town where a 6-year-old is accused of shooting their teacher calls the incident a 'dark day in our history' and a 'red flag for the country'
"I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented," Mayor Phillip Jones said.
