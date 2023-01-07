ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

TheDailyBeast

Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report

The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
North Platte Post

Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom. No students were injured during Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School. Steve Drew, the city's police chief, said this was not "a situation where someone was going around the school shooting." One frightened parent said her "heart stopped" when she got a text message from the school saying one person was shot and another was in custody. Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its U.S. Navy shipyard.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Virginia teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old identified, in stable condition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia elementary school teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is in stable condition, authorities said on Saturday. Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said he had met with the victim and her family, whose condition was originally listed as life-threatening after she was wounded at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, WVEC-TV reported.
