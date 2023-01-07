ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Connor's record 41st winner leads Jets past Lightning 4-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmVrk_0k6TPEOs00

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor set a franchise record with his 41st game-winning goal, scoring on a power play at 5:38 of the third lead as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Friday night.

Connor’s record-setting goal moved him past Ilya Kovalchuk for the most winners in Jets-Atlanta Thrashers history.

“Our power play came up with some big goals, but our penalty kill, it’s been right up there at the top all season, and it really showed its strength tonight,” Connor said. “You can win a lot of games with a good penalty kill.”

The Jets went 2 for 6 on the power play — scoring twice during 5-on-3 advantages — and killed off all four of Tampa Bay’s chances with the man advantage in the win.

“The special teams were obviously outstanding,” coach Rick Bowness said. “(Associate coach) Scotty Arniel has done a fantastic job with the penalty kill. They won the game for us tonight because that’s a great power play.

“We’re working very hard on the power play and get those two 5-on-3s and also got a 4-on-4 goal. … Our special teams tonight won the game.”

Bowness was a winner in a milestone game. The 67-year-old was behind the bench for his NHL-record 2,600th game, including stints as a head coach, associate coach or assistant coach.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and Morgan Barron helped seal Winnipeg’s fourth straight win, scoring short-handed into an empty net with 1:26 remaining.

Connor also had an assist. Josh Morrissey added three assists and Mark Scheifele two. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots.

Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who finished a three-game trip with a 1-2-0 record. Tampa Bay is 9-9 on the road.

After missing two straight games with an illness, Andrei Vasilevsky stopped 16 of the 19 shots for Tampa Bay.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t mince words about his team’s penchant for penalties.

“It’s a complete lack of discipline,” he said. “It was embarrassing what we did.

“How many 5-on-3s you’re up against in one season, you count on maybe one hand, and we give them two minute-and-a-half 5-on-3s in one game. Unacceptable. That shouldn’t happen. And good on Winnipeg.

“Honestly, it was really a nothing game going on. That game could have been 0-0 and a shootout. They (Jets) stayed disciplined, just said, ‘Sit back and wait for Tampa to screw it up’ and they did. And that’s what happened.”

The Lightning outshot the Jets 12-4 in the first period, but the game was tied 1-all.

Cirelli scored at 11:48, converting a rebound off a Steven Stamkos shot to beat Hellebuyck.

With nine seconds remaining in the period, Dubois tipped in a wrist shot by Connor for his 18th goal of the season.

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead at 1:35 of the second when Kucherov’s shot went through Hellebuyck’s pads.

Winnipeg went on an 87-second, two-man advantage at 6:05. The Jets capitalized, this time with Dubois getting a piece of Morrissey’s point shot at 7:05.

The Jets broke the tie with another two-man advantage after Stamkos was sent off for cross-checking at 4:34. Vladislav Namestnikov followed him six seconds later for delay of game.

Connor’s one-timer beat Vasilevsky on the glove side for his 17th of the season.

Stamkos had a great chance to tie it up with about six minutes remaining, but his shot ended up being swiped away from the goal line by Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo.

Connor was called for tripping with 1:52 left and Tampa Bay pulled Vasilevsky for the six-on-four, but Barron spoiled the attack.

NOTES: The Jets returned four players from the injury list. Nikolaj Ehlers was back after missing 36 games. The forward was hurt in the second game of the season and had sports hernia surgery. Blake Wheeler returned after sitting out nine games following groin surgery. Veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt also missed nine games with an upper-body injury, while rookie forward Cole Perfetti was out five games with a shoulder injury.

Jets: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Lightning: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Montgomery, Brind'Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars

Boston’s Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour the Metropolitan, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend. They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of the season. The league announced the All-Star coaches Wednesday, less than a week after revealing the first 32 players picked for the Feb. 3-4 event in Sunrise, Florida. Montgomery’s Bruins are atop the league standings at 68 points and on pace to break the record for the best regular season in NHL history. DeBoer’s Stars and Cassidy’s Golden Knights are tied for first in the Western Conference. All three are in their first year with a new team after DeBoer was fired by Vegas and Cassidy by Boston. DeBoer coached the Pacific in the annual All-Star Weekend skills competition and 3-on-3 tournament last year in Las Vegas.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

NFL Pro Bowl skills competitions announced

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL announced all eight skills competitions for its revamped Pro Bowl week on Wednesday. Five of the events will be Feb. 2 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the headquarters for the Las Vegas Raiders. Those will be televised but not open to the public. The rest are Feb. 5 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, and tickets are on sale for that day. The events at the Raiders’ headquarters include a dodgeball tournament, a three-part elimination contest called the “Lightning Round,” a golf ball longest-drive contest, a quarterback passing challenge and the first round of a best catch game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Hawks sign 12-year veteran Derrick Favors to 10-day contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks signed Atlanta native Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Wednesday, hoping he can provide a boost in the middle while Clint Capela deals with a calf injury. Favors is a 12-year NBA veteran who spent one season at Georgia Tech before he was selected No. 3 overall pick by the Nets in the 2010 draft. The Hawks will become the fifth team the center has played for in a career spent mostly with the Utah Jazz. Favors took part in morning shootaround ahead of a home game Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks have six games over the next 10 days, giving them a chance to get an extended look at their newest player. Atlanta (19-21) has lost 14 of its last 22 games, sliding to ninth in the Eastern Conference.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

AP source: Panthers to interview Reich, interested in Moore

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are interviewing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release details of its coaching search. Panthers owner David Tepper appears to have locked in on candidates with offensive backgrounds if he doesn’t retain this season’s interim head coach, Steve Wilks. On Tuesday, the Panthers requested permission to interview four other NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy: Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, a person familiar with the situation told the AP.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

NFL offseason a mental, physical reboot process for players

Aaron Rodgers hits the beach and has even hosted a TV game show. Alvin Kamara has snowboarded in the mountains of Montana. Quinton Jefferson takes his kids to school and runs errands. Sheldon Rankins catches up on cooking and traveling. Game plans and practices are replaced in the NFL offseason by all the activities — exciting and mundane — players couldn’t do the last several months. It’s also a chance to rejuvenate their bodies and minds from the tolls of playing such a violent, competitive game. Playoff teams can play deep into January, and even into February if they make it to the Super Bowl. But for players on the 18 teams that failed to make the postseason, the offseason begins when the clock hits zero in the regular-season finale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy