U.S. News and World Report on Jan. 10 released its best jobs ranking for 2023. Of the 190 jobs on the list, 56 were healthcare or healthcare support-related. For its analysis, U.S. News staff identified jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2021 to 2031, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, each career was assigned a weighted average score out of 10 based on the following component factors: median salary, unemployment rate, 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

15 HOURS AGO