beckershospitalreview.com
Labor shortages inhibiting hospital economic growth: Report
Economic activity, driven mainly by greater inpatient volumes linked to the tripledemic of RSV, flu and COVID-19, grew in December for the 31st straight month in the hospital subsector, the Institute for Supply Management said Jan. 9. The Hospital PMI, a composite performance index, registered 57 percent in December compared...
beckershospitalreview.com
56 best jobs in healthcare, per US News
U.S. News and World Report on Jan. 10 released its best jobs ranking for 2023. Of the 190 jobs on the list, 56 were healthcare or healthcare support-related. For its analysis, U.S. News staff identified jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2021 to 2031, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, each career was assigned a weighted average score out of 10 based on the following component factors: median salary, unemployment rate, 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum partners with 2nd healthcare system in a matter of days, adding almost 2,000 employees
Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Optum secured its second partnership agreement in a matter of days with a healthcare system to take over its revenue cycle management and information technology operations. The agreement to take over Owensboro (Ky.) Health's operations will result in 575 of the healthcare system's employees moving over to...
beckershospitalreview.com
14 highest-paid healthcare jobs in 2023
U.S. News and World Report released its 2023 best jobs rankings on Jan. 10, including the highest-paying jobs from the list. The best jobs list is based on jobs with the largest projected number of openings from 2021-31, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To identify the highest-paying jobs from the list, U.S. News then examined each job's median salary. More information on the methodology is available here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cooper University Health Care gets another credit rating upgrade
Moody's Investors Service has raised Cooper University Health Care's revenue bond ratings from "Baa1" to "A3" less than five weeks after S&P Global Ratings increased the health system's credit rating. Moody's said it expects Cooper's operating margins will be maintained through execution of its performance improvement plan and strong growth...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems see internal staffing agencies as path to solving labor challenges
Hospitals and health systems have navigated through various challenges throughout the pandemic, but staffing is expected to remain top of the agenda for hospital executives over the coming years. Maintaining adequate staffing in key patient areas such as nursing, ancillary services and clinics continues to challenge hospitals and health systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaufman Hall acquires Gist Healthcare
Kaufman Hall, a leading consultant group in the healthcare industry, has acquired Gist Healthcare, a consulting firm that provides guidance to healthcare leaders and has a strong presence in media content. The transaction closed Jan. 1. The combination will enhance both companies' focus on providing unique insights on critical healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
How to leverage real-world data and real-world evidence to inform care at a population level
Real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) have the potential to answer clinical questions and identify interventions that can help improve health outcomes. In the area of population health, many believe that RWD can shift care models to a more proactive "predict and prevent" approach that targets at-risk patients. Amassing and analyzing the data needed for this work, however, is not easy.
beckershospitalreview.com
Remote work likely to stick, even in economic slowdown
Employees enjoyed a more flexible, comfortable workplace without having to commute to the office at the pandemic's height. Now, they are fighting to keep remote work an option — and some employers are reeling back their hesitancy, The New York Times reported Jan. 7. Executives have expressed concerns about...
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna expects vaccine sales to plummet 72.8% in 2023 + 4 updates
Moderna's revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine is expected to drop 72.8 percent, from $18.4 billion to a minimum of $5 billion, from 2022 to 2023's annual sales, the company said Jan. 9. Here are four other recent updates from the vaccine-maker:. 1. The company has 48 programs in development, including...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS backs virtual therapy company with $25M investment
CVS Health led a $25 million financing round for virtual therapy and psychiatry company Array Behavioral Care. Array Behavioral Care partners with hospitals and health systems to offer virtual mental healthcare to their patients. The company has 90 million patients who can access its services, according to a Jan. 9 Array news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems see eroding liquidity amid investment losses: Fitch
Nonprofit hospitals typically have strong liquidity relative to debt repayment obligations and business risk, but that is beginning to change as investment losses and rising expenses are eroding financial reserves, according to a Jan. 10 report from Fitch. Balance sheets are expected to hit pre-pandemic levels after financial reserves peaked...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health's VC arm invests $100M in Carbon Health
Days after announcing a mass layoff, Carbon Health secured $100 million in series D funding from CVS Health Ventures Jan. 10. Carbon Health, a hybrid healthcare company focused on primary and urgent care, announced plans to roll back its public health, remote patient monitoring, hardware and chronic care programs on Jan. 6, and laid off more than 200 employees.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health funding down by about half in '22: 8 things to know
Funding for digital health startups was down by about half in 2022, with $15.3 billion in deals compared to $29.3 billion in 2021, a Jan. 9 report by Rock Health found. Here are seven other things to know from the report. 1. The number of digital health deals decreased from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician debt should be considered among diversity efforts, study suggests
Black medical residents are much more likely to have any type of debt than other racial and ethnic groups, according to a new report from Health Affairs. Researchers used data on postgraduate resident trainees from the Association of American Medical Colleges from 2014 to 2019 to examine the link between race and ethnicity and debt, independent of other factors.
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS funds 200 physician residency spots
CMS is funding the creation of 200 new residency spots at 100 U.S. teaching hospitals located in underserved communities. The goal is to help bolster the healthcare workforce in these areas and increase patients' access to care, the agency said Jan. 9. CMS awarded the Medicare-funded direct graduate medical education...
beckershospitalreview.com
Carbon Health lays off more than 200 employees
Primary care disruptor Carbon Health has laid off more than 200 employees, CEO Eren Bali wrote on Twitter. The company is rolling back its public health, remote patient monitoring, hardware and chronic care programs to focus on primary and urgent care, Mr. Bali said in the Jan. 6 post. "We're...
beckershospitalreview.com
How marketers can better understand healthcare CIOs needs
Ninety percent of health system chief information officers say endorsements from influential industry leaders impact their purchasing decisions, according to a new report from marketing agency Merritt Group. The report surveyed 20 CIOs in July 2022 to analyze how top market influences affected their purchasing decisions and recommended the following...
beckershospitalreview.com
LeanTaaS acquires Hospital IQ to create $1B company
LeanTaaS, a healthcare software and analytics company used by 150 health systems, has acquired Hospital IQ, a healthcare workflow automation company, creating a combined company valued at more than $1 billion. The Hospital IQ acquisition comes after Bain Capital provided LeanTaaS with growth capital in June 2022. This acquisition comes...
