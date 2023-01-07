Read full article on original website
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies unhappy after Jordan Clarkson flagrant foul on Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz players had to be separated after Utah guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a hard foul on Desmond Bane at FedExForum on Sunday. Clarkson swiped across Bane's head on a play that was ruled a flagrant-2 foul. Bane reacted and had to be separated by...
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls (19-21) visit the Boston Celtics (28-12) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 126-118 home win against the Jazz on Saturday. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 36 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, DeMar DeRozan had 35 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant out with injury against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without star point guard Ja Morant on Sunday against the Utah Jazz due to right thigh soreness. Morant is joined by Steven Adams, who is out with a non-COVID illness. This is the second time Morant has missed a game against the Jazz. The Grizzlies...
NBA Twitter reacts to short-handed Sixers cruising to easy win over Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers invaded Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon short-handed as they took on the Detroit Pistons. The Sixers were missing Joel Embiid due to left foot soreness and PJ Tucker due to a non-COVID illness. It didn’t matter as Philadelphia was able to come away with a rather...
San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and predictions
The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) and Memphis Grizzlies (26-13) meet Monday at FedExForum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Grizzlies odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Spurs covered the spread as 15-point home underdogs...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
Bojan Bogdanovic to Mavs? 3-Team Trade with Cavs & Pistons That Could Work
The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Detroit Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic in NBA trade rumors. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to Mavs’ Tim Hardaway Jr. Could a three-team trade between the Mavs, Cavs and Pistons be an option?
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' 102-101 win over the Miami Heat
The Brooklyn Nets take a trip to South Beach on Sunday to battle the Miami Heat and won 102-101. This is the first time that these teams have played each other this season. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 29 points and six assists while Kevin Durant had 17 points and four rebounds despite leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Seth Curry had 14 points off the bench and Nic Claxton had 13.
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
