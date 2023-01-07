ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls (19-21) visit the Boston Celtics (28-12) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 126-118 home win against the Jazz on Saturday. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 36 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, DeMar DeRozan had 35 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' 102-101 win over the Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets take a trip to South Beach on Sunday to battle the Miami Heat and won 102-101. This is the first time that these teams have played each other this season. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 29 points and six assists while Kevin Durant had 17 points and four rebounds despite leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Seth Curry had 14 points off the bench and Nic Claxton had 13.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

