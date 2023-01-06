Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Coastal View
Berm reinforced ahead of Jan. 9 storm
The city of Carpinteria reinforced the winter berm over the weekend during low tides, ahead of a storm expected to hit the county Monday and Tuesday, Public Information Officer and Emergency Program Manager Olivia Uribe-Mutal confirmed. The Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department manages the winter berm, a sand structure built...
Coastal View
CUSD campuses to close at dismissal due to storm
The Carpinteria Unified School District will close its campuses at dismissal time on Monday, with no after-school or evening activities due to the ongoing storm in Santa Barbara County, Superintendent Diana Rigby confirmed. The United Boys and Girls Club of Carpinteria will remain open for CUSD students enrolled in its...
Coastal View
Toro Canyon, Padaro Lane residents ordered to leave immediately
[Editor's Note: All evacuation orders have been canceled as of Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m.]. Santa Barbara County issued further evacuation orders Monday at noon due to the storm, ordering all residents in Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon and Padaro Lane areas to leave immediately. See the full map...
Coastal View
Evacuation, shelter in place orders canceled, southern highway lanes open
All Santa Barbara County evacuation and shelter in place orders have been canceled as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the county office of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery. The southbound lanes of Highway 101 are also open from Santa Barbara through Ventura County, according to the California...
Coastal View
School campuses to open Wednesday
All Carpinteria Unified School District schools will be open Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to district Superintendent Diana Rigby, following the intense two-day storm which caused extreme flooding throughout the county. The southbound lanes of Highway 101 have also opened, and at least one northbound lane should be open by 5...
Coastal View
Highway 101 now closed between State Route 50, Cabrillo Boulevard
Highway 101 is now closed between State Route 150 in Carpinteria and Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara due to flooding, California Highway Patrol announced just before 3 p.m. on Monday. There is no estimated time of reopening. “Please stay home and do not drive today if at all possible,” Highway...
Coastal View
District to hear ASB presentation, discuss superintendent contract
The Carpinteria Unified School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to hear a presentation from the Carpinteria Middle School Association Student Body (ASB) at its Jan. 10 meeting, regarding the group’s activities during the last semester. The ASB, a class at the middle school, is headed by Carpinteria Middle...
Comments / 0