Carpinteria, CA

Coastal View

Berm reinforced ahead of Jan. 9 storm

The city of Carpinteria reinforced the winter berm over the weekend during low tides, ahead of a storm expected to hit the county Monday and Tuesday, Public Information Officer and Emergency Program Manager Olivia Uribe-Mutal confirmed. The Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department manages the winter berm, a sand structure built...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

CUSD campuses to close at dismissal due to storm

The Carpinteria Unified School District will close its campuses at dismissal time on Monday, with no after-school or evening activities due to the ongoing storm in Santa Barbara County, Superintendent Diana Rigby confirmed. The United Boys and Girls Club of Carpinteria will remain open for CUSD students enrolled in its...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Toro Canyon, Padaro Lane residents ordered to leave immediately

[Editor's Note: All evacuation orders have been canceled as of Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m.]. Santa Barbara County issued further evacuation orders Monday at noon due to the storm, ordering all residents in Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon and Padaro Lane areas to leave immediately. See the full map...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

School campuses to open Wednesday

All Carpinteria Unified School District schools will be open Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to district Superintendent Diana Rigby, following the intense two-day storm which caused extreme flooding throughout the county. The southbound lanes of Highway 101 have also opened, and at least one northbound lane should be open by 5...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Highway 101 now closed between State Route 50, Cabrillo Boulevard

Highway 101 is now closed between State Route 150 in Carpinteria and Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara due to flooding, California Highway Patrol announced just before 3 p.m. on Monday. There is no estimated time of reopening. “Please stay home and do not drive today if at all possible,” Highway...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

District to hear ASB presentation, discuss superintendent contract

The Carpinteria Unified School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to hear a presentation from the Carpinteria Middle School Association Student Body (ASB) at its Jan. 10 meeting, regarding the group’s activities during the last semester. The ASB, a class at the middle school, is headed by Carpinteria Middle...
CARPINTERIA, CA

