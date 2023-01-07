Our families are the center of our lives – when our families are happy and healthy, the rest of our life can flow from that strong foundation. Trenton Public Schools recently announced the launch of their Strengthening Families seminars, which will empower parents to connect with their little ones more. The workshops are designed for parents of 6-11-year-old students. Sessions will be held every Tuesday starting January 10th. The sessions will conclude on April 11th, 2023. Childcare will be provided to attendees. The sessions are held from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at 108 N. Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO