ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Cold front, possible rain to precede unseasonably warm weather next week

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kB9m_0k6T6Ec000

Some North Texans could see rain and patchy fog Saturday as a cold front moves through the region before ushering in warmer than usual temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The strongest chances of rain are forecast east, southeast and south of Dallas-Fort Worth, but no severe weather is expected while strong storms are possible mostly in Central Texas.

Highs throughout the next week are expected to top out in the low- to mid-70s, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday and Thursday are forecast for highs in the 50s and 60s, while Monday through Wednesday should see temps reach into the mid 60s to low 70s. Slight chances of rain will be possible on Wednesday, mostly east of the Interstate 35 corridor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
FLORIDA STATE
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
107.3 PopCrush

There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast

In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KCEN

Central Texas hit with cedar fever

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
fox44news.com

Hill County bridge demolition begins Jan. 10

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project. The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews...
HILL COUNTY, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
19K+
Followers
474
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy