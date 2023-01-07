Cold front, possible rain to precede unseasonably warm weather next week

Some North Texans could see rain and patchy fog Saturday as a cold front moves through the region before ushering in warmer than usual temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The strongest chances of rain are forecast east, southeast and south of Dallas-Fort Worth, but no severe weather is expected while strong storms are possible mostly in Central Texas.

Highs throughout the next week are expected to top out in the low- to mid-70s, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday and Thursday are forecast for highs in the 50s and 60s, while Monday through Wednesday should see temps reach into the mid 60s to low 70s. Slight chances of rain will be possible on Wednesday, mostly east of the Interstate 35 corridor.