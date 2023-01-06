Read full article on original website
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
whatsupmag.com
The Boys' Latin School of Maryland
The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland is an all-boys independent school serving boys in grades K-12, with boarding available in grades 9-12. At Boys’ Latin, each and every one of our students is known -- for who he is today, and all he will be tomorrow. Our K-12 family is small by design because nearly two centuries of all-boys education has taught us that a close community builds a foundation of confidence. Of compassion. Of curiosity. And of character.
whatsupmag.com
1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
wypr.org
Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site
The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
Wbaltv.com
What you need to know for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is preparing for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Jan. 18. Video above: Gov.-elect Wes Moore tours Government House (Dec. 16, 2022) The swearing-in ceremony takes place at noon inside the State House, followed by a public ceremony on...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: OSHA investigating Seven Courts construction accident, project halted
—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has confirmed that a construction worker for the Seven Courts Drive paving contractor was struck by a streamroller on Monday morning. The worker has been transported to the hospital by ambulance. At this time, there is no update on the worker’s...
visithowardcounty.com
Things to Do This January in Howard County, MD
Venture out in the new year to try something new with a visit to Howard County! Plan a cozy winter getaway that inspires relaxation with local art shows and entertaining musicals. Find motivation to stick with those resolutions with invigorating activities in the crisp air of the calm outdoors. You don’t have to travel far to find fun indoor activities for children, and the whole family can enjoy the thriving culinary scene with Howard County Restaurant Weeks.
NBC Washington
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
wypr.org
Driving through Baltimore City? Here are the new rules to know under the ‘squeegee ban’
Staff from Enoch Pratt Free Library's Light Street Branch educate kick-off event attendees about services available at the library. Manager, Will Johnson, says social workers and Legal-Aid lawyers are available for the public. Motorists across Baltimore City may not see many squeegee workers as the Baltimore City Police Department begins...
Woman crossing street hit by truck, killed in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a woman died Monday after a truck hit her in Williamsport. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck hit Sally Ann Redding, 72, of Williamsport as she crossed East Potomac Street in the 300 block around 5:45 a.m. Redding was in the roadway […]
Bay Net
baltimorebrew.com
BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation
Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
baltimorebrew.com
By again naming Julian Jones as chair, Baltimore County Council joins him under an ethical cloud
Why would colleagues ignore the tradition of rotating the chairmanship and instead pick someone twice cited by the Inspector General for ethical lapses? [OP-ED] The Baltimore County Council is not known as a paragon of virtue, but it may have hit a new low by re-electing Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr. as its chair for an unprecedented third straight year.
mocoshow.com
Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville Has Been Sold
Per the Aubuchon Company: Craig Zimmerman, James Dillon, Ronald Zimmerman, and Gary Zimmerman have agreed to sell Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville, MD to the Aubuchon Company, the oldest and largest family-owned hardware store chain in America. Following the closing early this year, the Aubuchon Company will operate 111 stores in 9 states.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Eldersburg, MD
Eldersburg is a small, unincorporated community in Carroll County, Maryland, home to about 30,418 residents. Despite being a relatively smaller town, it offers a pleasant change of scenery, especially for those who need a break from the busy metropolitan life. Since it’s located less than an hour from Baltimore, it...
WTOP
‘You need to ticket the hell out of this county’: Debate heats up over Montgomery Co. speed cameras
Drivers and pedestrians in Montgomery County, Maryland, aired out their frustrations over traffic enforcement during a public forum Monday night. Many said protecting pedestrians was a top concern while others took aim at the county’s speed camera program. The forum was hosted by the county’s Policing Advisory Commission.
