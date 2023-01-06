ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022

Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

The Boys' Latin School of Maryland

The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland is an all-boys independent school serving boys in grades K-12, with boarding available in grades 9-12. At Boys’ Latin, each and every one of our students is known -- for who he is today, and all he will be tomorrow. Our K-12 family is small by design because nearly two centuries of all-boys education has taught us that a close community builds a foundation of confidence. Of compassion. Of curiosity. And of character.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting

Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

What you need to know for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is preparing for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Jan. 18. Video above: Gov.-elect Wes Moore tours Government House (Dec. 16, 2022) The swearing-in ceremony takes place at noon inside the State House, followed by a public ceremony on...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
visithowardcounty.com

Things to Do This January in Howard County, MD

Venture out in the new year to try something new with a visit to Howard County! Plan a cozy winter getaway that inspires relaxation with local art shows and entertaining musicals. Find motivation to stick with those resolutions with invigorating activities in the crisp air of the calm outdoors. You don’t have to travel far to find fun indoor activities for children, and the whole family can enjoy the thriving culinary scene with Howard County Restaurant Weeks.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

baltimorebrew.com

BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation

Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

By again naming Julian Jones as chair, Baltimore County Council joins him under an ethical cloud

Why would colleagues ignore the tradition of rotating the chairmanship and instead pick someone twice cited by the Inspector General for ethical lapses? [OP-ED] The Baltimore County Council is not known as a paragon of virtue, but it may have hit a new low by re-electing Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr. as its chair for an unprecedented third straight year.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville Has Been Sold

Per the Aubuchon Company: Craig Zimmerman, James Dillon, Ronald Zimmerman, and Gary Zimmerman have agreed to sell Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville, MD to the Aubuchon Company, the oldest and largest family-owned hardware store chain in America. Following the closing early this year, the Aubuchon Company will operate 111 stores in 9 states.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Eldersburg, MD

Eldersburg is a small, unincorporated community in Carroll County, Maryland, home to about 30,418 residents. Despite being a relatively smaller town, it offers a pleasant change of scenery, especially for those who need a break from the busy metropolitan life. Since it’s located less than an hour from Baltimore, it...
ELDERSBURG, MD

