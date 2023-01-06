Read full article on original website
These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough
Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign
Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign
The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat In Relationships; Ranked from Most
Infidelity cannot be just explained away as it is a major marital issue that robs the victim of confidence. Problems majorly evident in these failed relationships are categorised under the areas of personal problems, issues with the relationship, and freely available dating sites, long business trips, or alcohol. Sexual betrayals are considered to be the worst among betrayals and so are emotional affairs that can also bring the victim down to utter devastation. Obviously, the cheat betrays a weak personality that is not yet developed and immature.
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
Chinese Horoscope 2023: Find Out What Is In Store For You This Chinese Year
The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.
Weekly Horoscope, 08 January To 14 January 2023, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
If you are curious to know how the first week of the new year 2023 and probably wondering how it is going to be, then read the weekly horoscope here. Here you will get all the information related to every area of your life. Let us see what the stars of your fate have to say about your future. Read on!
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Have So Much to Look Forward to This Week, Thanks to Capricorn Season
It may be the last week of Sagittarius season, but there’s still plenty of adventures to go around! As a matter of fact, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 19 to 25, and it goes beyond the holiday festivities. Although, with the winter season approaching, it’s important to consider its spirituality and symbolism, as it is a time for rest, reflection, and maturity. What did you experience this past year, and what are you looking forward to exploring in 2023? Feelings are bound to intensify at the start of the week, particular with the moon in...
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
Your 2023 Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
The year ahead is a numerological 7, which is represented by The Chariot tarot card. What that means? 2023 is a time to make moves and attain greatness. The caveat: You may be impatient, wanting to achieve your goals super fast... but it could take a while. The lesson is to not give up on your dreams and to manifest what’s in your heart.
Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here & It’s A Year For Personal Power
2023 is a year full of change and transformation. We will be wanting and willing to open our hearts and embrace our personal power. Even though the world will bring us challenges, it’s a time of scientific advancement and evolution — as well as a year of advancing our liberties and freedoms.
2023 Will Be a Game-Changing Year for Your Zodiac Sign
2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
How Each Zodiac Sign Behaves When They Have Anxiety
(March 21st to April 19th) Aries are the devil’s advocates of the Zodiac, and when they feel anxious, what they want to do is reveal the truth about something. They also thrive on being “correct” all of the time, so when they are uncomfortable, they likely want to make arguments out of anything to prove themselves “right.” Oddly, the way that their anxiety manifests most is by them ramming heads (horns?) with anyone, over anything. Aries deal with their anxiety very aggressively, and can sever relationship ties in the process.
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
What You Need To Know About Your Love Life In 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
(March 21st to April 19th) Sorry to say, sweetheart, but 2023 won’t be the best year of your life for romantic love. Instead, you will learn that love springs from within. You will appreciate love in all kinds of ways beyond romance—the love of pets, of beautiful scenery, of family. You will learn to love yourself—which will help when the love of your life suddenly appears in 2024.
Virgo—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Relationship Developments That May Catch You Off Guard
Your Virgo 2023 horoscope says you’re about to reach a turning point in your career, so keep your hands on the wheel. The New Year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end on January 12, which means the planet will renew your sense of ambition and commitment to your career goals. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your creative fifth house on February 3, you’ll notice your mood begin to perk up and a desire to return to your artistic sensibilities. 2023 could be a year of major relationship developments, especially if you’re a...
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
Earth Signs, Explained: Here's What It Means to Be a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn
In astrology there are four elements that correspond to the 12 zodiac signs: earth, fire, air, and water. Each element brings its own imprint on the signs that it covers. Our earth signs—Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn—are the doers, creators, and organizers of the zodiac. Their artistic and innovative capabilities are unmatched (think Salvador Dali, a Taurus, or music icon Beyoncé, a Virgo). They are rooted and grounded in their approach to life and encourage others to follow suit. Their work, finances, and lifestyles reflect their groundedness back to them, and they truly are the type that will work hard in order to play even harder.
