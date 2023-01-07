ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
North Platte Post

Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom. No students were injured during Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School. Steve Drew, the city's police chief, said this was not "a situation where someone was going around the school shooting." One frightened parent said her "heart stopped" when she got a text message from the school saying one person was shot and another was in custody. Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its U.S. Navy shipyard.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wfirnews.com

Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted

UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
ROANOKE, VA

