Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Fifth grader Novah Jones stated, "We were studying math... an announcer came on and she was like, 'Lockdown, I repeat lockdown.'" To paraphrase one student: "I was afraid. It was like my first lockdown, and I didn't know what to do, so I simply huddled under my desk like everyone else."
6-year-old child who shot NN teacher brought 9mm handgun from home: Police
Authorities plan to offer updates Monday on the shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil.
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
NN school closed this week after teacher shot by 6-year-old
In a message from the school's principal, Richneck Elementary School will be closed from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 after a teacher, Abby Zwerner, was shot by a 6-year-old student.
‘It could have been prevented’: Richneck Elementary School parent addresses security issues following shooting
Police say a six-year-old student shot his elementary teacher Friday afternoon in a Richneck Elementary School classroom.
newsfromthestates.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Deputy faints due to fentanyl exposure at Norfolk City Jail, police investigate
A deputy fainted and was administered two doses of Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl inside the Norfolk City Jail
Legal expert: 6-year-old's parents could be charged after teacher shot
"You're talking about a six-year-old. You've got a very, very undeveloped mind and it's a very difficult thing for the criminal system to give any sort of accountability to a six-year-old."
What Va. lawmakers, leaders are doing after school shooting involving student
Following the incident, local and state leaders were left with questions as to how something like this could happen and what can be done to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.
Suspect wanted after woman struck by car, taken to hospital in Norfolk: Police
On January 1, around 4:25 a.m., police said they were called to the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road for the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are looking for 35-year-old Darius A. Jones in connection to the December homicide of a 5-year-old boy in the 3800 block of Turnpike Road, saying Monday he faces several charges in connection to it. The charges Jones faces includes possession with intent to...
WSLS
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom. No students were injured during Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School. Steve Drew, the city's police chief, said this was not "a situation where someone was going around the school shooting." One frightened parent said her "heart stopped" when she got a text message from the school saying one person was shot and another was in custody. Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its U.S. Navy shipyard.
Man dies after being shot in Portsmouth, police investigating
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday. According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. on the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the...
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Police in Norfolk are looking for a motorist they say struck a woman early morning on New Year's Day and left the scene.
Victim identified in deadly Monday morning I-264 crash: Troopers
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes as the investigation ensues
Homicide leaves one man with fatal gunshot wounds: Portsmouth Police
Police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene, authorities are calling the incident a homicide
wfirnews.com
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
Police vehicle and van collide, leaving 3 injured: Chesapeake police
The crash occurred at the intersection of Great Bridge Boulevard and the Dominion Bridge ramp, police are currently investigating
