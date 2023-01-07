The State of Georgia has $6.6 billion in surplus cash and lawmakers are planning to use some of that money to provide a one-time tax rebate for the resident. In August, Governor Brian Kemp approved the $350 for Georgians and hoping that some residents can get another round of stimulus money from the state. In 2022 Georgia has a budget year in June with $6.6 billion and in this 2023 session which is set to start next week, Kemp and lawmakers are manifesting a plan to use the extra funds over $3 billion to give a one-time tax rebate to Georgians. The Lawmakers have not yet announced any specific spending plans for the remaining $3 billion according to 24/7 Wall news.

