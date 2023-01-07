ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lamborghini driver crashes after police chase through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver faces multiple charges after leading nearly crashing into a police cruiser and leading police on a chase on Thursday evening. Police officials say a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop near Peachtree Dunwoody Road. Police officials from Atlanta and Brookhaven were also made aware of the police chase and assisted in the search for the vehicle.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack

ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

What to know as new COVID-19 variant spreads in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — A new COVID-19 variant is trickling its way across the United States. It's called XBB 1.5. It's the sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage XBB. As of December 31, XBB 1.5 accounted for more than 40% of cases in the United States. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Piedmont Macon Medical Center says to avoid getting this variant, you should keep your COVID vaccinations up to date.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
ATLANTA, GA
southarkansassun.com

$6.7 Million in Fraudulent Unemployment Payments Uncovered by Georgia State Audit

An audit by the Georgia Office of the Inspector General found that several state employees received unemployment benefits while they were fully employed during the pandemic. At least 280 full-time employees received an average of $23,700 each in unemployment payments for a total of $6.7 million in 2020 and 2021 according to the findings by Inspector General Scott McAfee as stated in an article published by 11Alive on January 4, 2023. This figure does not include part-time employees, those who received less than $1,000, or those who received benefits via debit card or left their employment with the state.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$6.6 Billion in Surplus Cash: Is It Possible For Georgians To Have Another One-Time Tax Rebate Now?

The State of Georgia has $6.6 billion in surplus cash and lawmakers are planning to use some of that money to provide a one-time tax rebate for the resident. In August, Governor Brian Kemp approved the $350 for Georgians and hoping that some residents can get another round of stimulus money from the state. In 2022 Georgia has a budget year in June with $6.6 billion and in this 2023 session which is set to start next week, Kemp and lawmakers are manifesting a plan to use the extra funds over $3 billion to give a one-time tax rebate to Georgians. The Lawmakers have not yet announced any specific spending plans for the remaining $3 billion according to 24/7 Wall news.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy