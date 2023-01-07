Read full article on original website
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Lamborghini driver crashes after police chase through metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver faces multiple charges after leading nearly crashing into a police cruiser and leading police on a chase on Thursday evening. Police officials say a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop near Peachtree Dunwoody Road. Police officials from Atlanta and Brookhaven were also made aware of the police chase and assisted in the search for the vehicle.
cobbcountycourier.com
Preschoolers COVID rate for Cobb and statewide exceeds all other age groups in latest report; all school-aged categories are increasing
COVID cases are rising among all school-aged categories both in Cobb County and statewide, with preschoolers exceeding other age groups in both numbers and transmission rate. In Cobb County there were 99 cases reported for the past 14 days in the 0-4-year-old age group, for a 14-day case rate of 211.
Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack
ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
WMAZ
What to know as new COVID-19 variant spreads in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — A new COVID-19 variant is trickling its way across the United States. It's called XBB 1.5. It's the sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage XBB. As of December 31, XBB 1.5 accounted for more than 40% of cases in the United States. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Piedmont Macon Medical Center says to avoid getting this variant, you should keep your COVID vaccinations up to date.
I made some big mistakes,’ Says Former GA Mayor Before Going to Federal Prison – Interview: Rashad Richey Morning Show
A week before the former mayor of the City of Stonecrest, Georgia, turns himself in to federal prison, Jason Lary addressed his wrongdoing in an exclusive interview with Dr. Rashad Richey on News & Talk 1380-WAOK, “The Rashad Richey Morning Show.”
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
southarkansassun.com
$6.7 Million in Fraudulent Unemployment Payments Uncovered by Georgia State Audit
An audit by the Georgia Office of the Inspector General found that several state employees received unemployment benefits while they were fully employed during the pandemic. At least 280 full-time employees received an average of $23,700 each in unemployment payments for a total of $6.7 million in 2020 and 2021 according to the findings by Inspector General Scott McAfee as stated in an article published by 11Alive on January 4, 2023. This figure does not include part-time employees, those who received less than $1,000, or those who received benefits via debit card or left their employment with the state.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride, Savannah St. Patrick's Day, music festivals: Plan for these 2023 events in Georgia
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin planning your time off for 2023. Follow music and cultural festivals on social media as they begin announcing official dates for their signature events in the coming months. Whether you’re into music, sports or culture, here are some popular...
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
orangeandbluepress.com
$6.6 Billion in Surplus Cash: Is It Possible For Georgians To Have Another One-Time Tax Rebate Now?
The State of Georgia has $6.6 billion in surplus cash and lawmakers are planning to use some of that money to provide a one-time tax rebate for the resident. In August, Governor Brian Kemp approved the $350 for Georgians and hoping that some residents can get another round of stimulus money from the state. In 2022 Georgia has a budget year in June with $6.6 billion and in this 2023 session which is set to start next week, Kemp and lawmakers are manifesting a plan to use the extra funds over $3 billion to give a one-time tax rebate to Georgians. The Lawmakers have not yet announced any specific spending plans for the remaining $3 billion according to 24/7 Wall news.
Georgia Democrats reelect Nikema Williams as chair, regroup for next election
Nearly 300 Georgia Democrats who gathered to elect the party’s leadership Saturday had one message: There is work to be ...
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
