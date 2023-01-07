The Vestal Virgins of RomePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Vestal virgins were six priestesses, appointed to serve and tend to Vesta-the Virgin goddess of the hearth. Vesta was said to be one of the most important and sacred parts of Roman religious beliefs as she was the goddess of the home, the one protecting the whole country against any bad that comes it’s way. Vestal virgins signify the devotion these priestesses had to protect their country from harm and the sacrifices they had to make in order to maintain their pride and position within Rome. If they failed to do so, they had to compensate with nothing else, but their own lives.

