Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltic 50, Flandreau 31
Beresford 56, Chester 34
Brandon Valley 72, Brookings 36
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Freeman 28
Canton 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 49
Centerville 54, Burke 52
Clark/Willow Lake 51, Groton Area 43
DeSmet 66, Arlington 19
Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Alcester-Hudson 20
Ethan 61, Wessington Springs 58
Florence/Henry 71, Wilmot 30
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Langford 35
Hill City 72, Edgemont 8
Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Faulkton 37
Howard 55, Menno 31
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56, Deubrook 46
Jones County 60, Wall 46
Lennox 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52
Mitchell 51, Yankton 44
Northwestern 73, Britton-Hecla 42
Parker 65, McCook Central/Montrose 36
Philip 58, Bison 30
Rapid City Christian 55, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 46
Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Rapid City Central 48
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Watertown 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Rapid City Stevens 41
Sioux Falls Washington 79, Aberdeen Central 39
Sioux Valley 80, Garretson 48
Tea Area 65, Madison 40
Vermillion 65, Parkston 40
Wagner 66, Bon Homme 53
Warner 54, North Central Co-Op 23
Winner 79, Chamberlain 50
