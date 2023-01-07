ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Mega Millions jackpot balloons to over $1B

By Nadine El-Bawab, Stephanie Guerilus
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FscP_0k6Srs3V00

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot surged to $1.1 billion, marking the fourth time the prize has surpassed $1 billion in just over four years.

The current prize would be the third-largest jackpot in the game's history. The largest prize was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018 followed by a $1.337 billion prize won in Illinois on July 29, according to Mega Millions.

The winning numbers for Friday’s jackpot were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the Gold Mega Ball number was 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMeFA_0k6Srs3V00
Charles Krupa/AP - PHOTO: Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H.

"We are thankful for the support of our customers and retailers, which allows each of our 47 member lotteries to generate funds for good causes within their jurisdiction. As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us," said Ohio lottery director Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, in a statement.

MORE: No Mega Millions winner means jackpot closing in on $1 billion

There have been 24 consecutive drawings since Oct. 14 but no grand prize winner has been declared which has ramped up the jackpot.

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday.

Comments / 20

Houston.
5d ago

HOW is that the jackpot rose $175M to Tuesday night which made the total jackpor to $940 but ONLY rose to 1B or 1.1b...Soooo that means LESS people are playing when the jackpot is higher??!! someone is pocketing the rest elsewhere

Reply(4)
4
Stack Muhammad
5d ago

I wonder if the system will shut down again..than hey California winner. such scam the lottery got going

Reply(2)
6
Brently Bennett
5d ago

Don't take the bait folks, the State governments are hurting because so many have turned off their scam.

Reply
3
CBS DFW

Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
PLANO, TX
Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Here's why there are so many billion-dollar lottery jackpots

One lucky person could win a fortune on Tuesday in the Mega Millions lottery, which has ballooned to $1.1 billion.Hitting the jackpot would give someone a series of annuity payments for across 30 years, or the winner could opt for a one-time cash option of $568.7 million. The winner will take home the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and the third in Mega Millions history.The current drawing is one of a growing number of massive lottery jackpots in recent years. A Powerball player in California won a $2 billion jackpot in November, while two anonymous Mega Millions players in suburban...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, giving lottery players a chance to ring in the New Year with an even larger bonus in their bank account.There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million.The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

