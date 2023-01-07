Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 54, Madison 43
Belle Fourche 55, Sturgis Brown 15
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 50, Harrisburg 40
Bison 59, Philip 35
Bowman County, N.D. 61, Faith 48
Brandon Valley 61, Brookings 45
Canton 44, Elkton-Lake Benton 34
Castlewood 38, Flandreau 31
Centerville 69, Burke 34
Colman-Egan 64, Canistota 49
Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Chester 41
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Alcester-Hudson 24
Ethan 56, Wessington Springs 27
Freeman 63, Bridgewater-Emery 26
Herreid/Selby Area 49, Langford 34
Hill City 39, New Underwood 22
Howard 50, Menno 15
Irene-Wakonda 54, Gayville-Volin 34
Lennox 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49
McCook Central/Montrose 40, Beresford 37
Milbank 58, Britton-Hecla 25
Mitchell 45, Yankton 27
Rapid City Christian 74, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 21
Rapid City Stevens 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28
Sioux Falls Jefferson 62, Rapid City Central 43
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Watertown 42
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Aberdeen Central 35
Sully Buttes 65, Highmore-Harrold 28
Timber Lake 60, Potter County 56
Vermillion 62, Parkston 34
Viborg-Hurley 62, Dakota Valley 37
Wagner 67, Bon Homme 28
Wall 48, Jones County 45
Warner 41, North Central Co-Op 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
