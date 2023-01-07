Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ director admits the movie’s budget is behind the killer doll’s lack of CGI
It’s only been days since M3GAN hit theaters, but the new film is already shaping up to be a horror classic. Killer dolls tend to do well among fans of the genre, but it’s been a while since a murderous doll has slayed the audience this hard — M3GAN has already made over $10 million more than predicted in the box office. A doll this uncanny seems like it would be created digitally, but fans might be surprised to discover that due to budget concerns, the titular doll was created using minimal CGI.
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death
Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Five Signs That Might Mean Your Spirit Guide Is Trying To Contact You
Or...that you're having a medical event.
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
msn.com
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Wanted Catherine to Change the Spelling of Her Name Because There Were Already Too Many “C” Names in the Royal Family
Even though she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Charles and Camilla once wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her name “Katherine” because there were already too many “C” names in the royal family, Prince Harry writes in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, out on Tuesday. The...
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
John Cena & Jason Momoa To Star In Warner Bros. Action-Comedy ‘Killer Vacation’
John Cena (Peacemaker) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) have signed on to star in the action-comedy Killer Vacation from Warner Bros., Deadline can confirm. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But Mark and Brian Gunn (Brightburn) wrote the script. John Rickard and Peter Safran will produce the pic, which had been set up at the studio before Safran and James Gunn took charge of DC. Cena currently stars in HBO Max’s series Peacemaker, having first portrayed the DC character of the same name in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Additional upcoming projects for the actor include Pierre...
msn.com
Prince Harry Doesn't Stand "Any Chance" of Peace With King Charles and William, Expert Claims. "No Way Back."
Slide 1 of 7: Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, have been on the rocks ever since he married Meghan Markle. However, after penning major media deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, the tension between the royal family members has intensified. And, now that Harry's tell-all, Spare, is just days away from publication, and several huge bombshells from the book have already dropped via excerpts, one expert claims that Harry won't stand "any chance" of a reconciliation.
M3GAN might look like a silly horror movie, but it has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score
A new movie hitting US theaters tomorrow about a lifelike, AI-based humanoid doll promises nearly 2 hours’ worth of terror for anyone who’s ever worried about out-of-control AI and killer robots (Twitter’s mercurial new owner comes to mind). M3gan, starring Allison Williams as a roboticist at a toy company, comes from the same minds behind horror franchises like the Saw and Halloween films, and critics are already raving about it — describing it as “existentially scary.”
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1
Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Blumhouse releases first trailer for COVID-inspired horror Sick
The film will premiere as a Peacock exclusive
'More story to tell': Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ sequel to begin filming in 2023
After almost a decade of anticipation, the Passion of the Christ sequel is finally in the works.
msn.com
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie
Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
CNET
See Tom Cruise Attempt Death-Defying Stunt in New 'Mission: Impossible' Video
A new behind-the-scenes look for next year's Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One shows cinema's favorite stuntman attempting an incredible trick: riding a motorcycle off a cliff and immediately into a BASE jump. "This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," Tom Cruise says in the video released Monday.
msn.com
Prince Harry Confesses to Anderson Cooper He Believed Diana Was Secretly Alive for “Years”
During his explosive interview with Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry revealed that he held out hope for "years" that his mother, Princess Diana, was secretly alive. The admission is heartbreaking, especially for people online who just want to give the poor guy a giant hug. Prince Harry got candid during the...
msn.com
Nicolas Cage will not join Pedro Pascal in 'The Mandalorian': 'I'm not in the "Star Wars" family, I'm in the "Star Trek" family.'
Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal hit it off in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — certainly in front of the cameras (it’s one of the best movie bromances we’ve seen in years, despite its lousy box office) and by accounts, behind the scenes, too. It’s why...
