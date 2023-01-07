Read full article on original website
US real estate has 'monumental opportunity' to solve housing crisis in 2023: Expert
Alexandria Real Estate's Joel Marcus says vacant office buildings sit in major U.S. cities as a "monumental opportunity" to solve the housing supply crisis.
Wall Street Journal: Constructing Conference Rooms Cedes to Building Family Rooms for Conshohocken Developer
Many prominent commercial real estate developers in the U.S. — including West Conshohocken-based Keystone Development + Investment — are now focusing on other types of projects as well, writes Peter Grant for The Wall Street Journal.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
AOL Corp
Layoffs are sweeping Corporate America to kick off 2023
As recession fears swirl, a fresh round of layoffs is in the works for at least four corporate giants to start the new year. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said late Wednesday the company would cut "just over 18,000 roles," a higher reduction than initially planned. Jassy's message came the same day Salesforce (CRM) said it would slash 10% of its workforce while Vimeo (VMEO) cut headcount by 11% in its second wave of reductions.
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs
Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
Companies like Amazon and Salesforce use layoffs to cut their lowest performers — and recruiters know it
In the past, hiring managers might have looked at a candidate who'd been laid off in a negative light. But the pandemic created compassion.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warns mass layoffs are just weeks away
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has warned employees to brace for significant layoffs in the coming weeks, as the investment banking giant prepares for an economic downturn.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
Amazon job cuts increase to 18,000
Amazon announced on Wednesday that it would cut a larger than expected 18,000 jobs, the most in company history.
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
Goldman Sachs is laying off as many as 3,200 employees this week
The prestigious investment bank is undertaking one of its biggest rounds of layoffs since the Global Financial Crisis.
Amazon cutting total of 18,000 workers as tech layoffs mount
Amazon said it is slashing a total of 18,000 jobs, a larger number of positions than it previously announced and the largest set of layoffs in the e-commerce giant's history."We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public on Wednesday. "However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me."Jassy said the layoffs will mostly impact the company's...
Goldman Sachs prepares to axe 3,200 jobs amid cost-cutting – reports
Goldman Sachs will start cutting thousands of jobs across the business from this week in an effort to sharply cut costs, according to reports.The US investment banking giant is expected to axe around 3,200 roles as it prepares for tough economic conditions, including recessions in many key markets.According to Bloomberg, the bank will cut around 6.5% of roles from its 49,000 workforce and will include reductions in its core trading and banking units.The company is also expected to cut hundreds of jobs from its loss-making consumer operation after scaling back its direct-to-consumer Marcus division.It is not known where the job...
Goldman Sachs is cutting up to 3,200 employees this week as Wall Street girds for tough year
Goldman Sachs is laying off fewer employees than feared, but the cut is still a deep one. The global investment bank is letting go of as many as 3,200 employees starting Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the firm’s plans. That amounts to 6.5% of the 49,100...
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
Multiple Rivian Executives Leave EV Carmaker in Shakeup
RivianThe automaker's head of supply chain left not long ago. At least supply chains are doing well right now.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Goldman job cuts begin with investment banking, global markets hit hard - source
Mass redundancies, spending review beckons for Wall Street giant. Restructuring in Asian wealth unit kicks off Wednesday's layoffs. (Adds details of London, New York headquarters) By Sinead Cruise, Selena Li and Saeed Azhar. LONDON/HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs began laying off staff on Wednesday in a...
PGIM announces Michael Lillard to retire in 2024; appoints John Vibert as future CEO of PGIM Fixed Income
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ), has announced Head of PGIM Fixed Income Michael Lillard will retire in April 2024. In turn, John Vibert will be appointed as president and CEO of the $759 billion active global fixed income manager, effective Jan. 1, 2024. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005258/en/ Michael Lillard, Head of PGIM Fixed Income, PGIM Fixed Income (Photo: Business Wire)
Dow Jones news to lay off employees today–union
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Dow Jones, a division of News Corp that includes the financial news outlets the Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch, plans to lay off a number of employees on Wednesday, according to IAPE, the union representing unionized Dow Jones employees.
thenewscrypto.com
Investment Management Firm BlackRock Announces Mass Layoff
Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink sent a message to employees on Wednesday. Due to the worsening economy, they are carrying out a wave of mass layoffs. BlackRock, which manages $10 trillion in assets, is dismissing up to 500 people in a first wave of layoffs since 2019. Even with the layoffs, the company’s worldwide staff of around 18,000 individuals is still very modest.
