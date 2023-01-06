A pilot and two passengers were rescued after making an emergency landing in the snowy mountains of the Dolomites, Italy.Silvia De Bon, 22, was on a short flight with her brother and his girlfriend on Thursday (29 December) when the aircraft’s engine stalled.None of the three people on board sustained any serious injuries and rescue teams arrived and assisted the party in descending the mountain.In an interview from her hospital bed, De Bon said she was flying over the peak of Mount Cece when the motor in her Piper plane stalled.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How New Year’s Eve is celebrated across the worldNew Zealand rings in new year with stunning fireworks and light show over AucklandFormer Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirms

11 DAYS AGO