KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol to begin construction closing existing barrier gaps near Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “The U.S. Border Patrol will begin construction to close existing barrier gaps in the vicinity of the Morelos Dam near Yuma, Arizona,” according to the Yuma Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. The project will include the closure of four gaps...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Employees Receive Certification for Playground Safety
The City of Yuma congratulates Parks and Recreation Grounds Maintenance Supervisors Sam Lewis and Joel Meyer for becoming the latest City employees to earn the industry-leading certification for playground safety. Lewis was recently named a Certified Playground Safety Inspector (CPSI) through the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), while Meyer...
yumadailynews.com
Dr. Jennifer Richter presents “Water in the Southwest", at Yuma Main Library
YUMA - Yuma Main library has been informing the community that on Saturday, January 21st, Dr. Jennifer Richter presents “Water in the Southwest: Where Have We Been, and Where Are We Going?” at 11:00a.m. The library is encouraging the locals to come out and join them to discuss...
KTAR.com
Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week
PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
The City of Yuma’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony took place downtown in the Historic Yuma Theatre
The City of Yuma held its Inauguration Ceremony Friday evening, welcoming back Mayor Doug Nicholls along with several new councilmembers. The post The City of Yuma’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony took place downtown in the Historic Yuma Theatre appeared first on KYMA.
Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma to celebrate ten years
Downtown Yuma hosted of the 2023 Medjool Date Festival. The post Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma to celebrate ten years appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Yuma
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Yuma, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Imperial County sheriff sworn in
The 13th Imperial County Sheriff was sworn in today. The post New Imperial County sheriff sworn in appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
Yuma home severely damaged in fire
A carport attached to a Yuma home caught fire Wednesday evening, but luckily all four adults and two kids along with 10 pets made it out okay. The post Yuma home severely damaged in fire appeared first on KYMA.
San Diego Channel
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
yumadailynews.com
Shooter arrested in Yuma, $1,000 award for any leads says YPD
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating the incident that caused a man to allegedly shoot two people for an unknown reason. Cops say they got a call around 1:30 in the morning about shots being fired. Officers arrived and found the alleged shooter recklessly waving a handgun in...
One person injured in Sunday morning collision
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a crash in the area near E. Gila Ridge Road and S. Avenue 4E. The post One person injured in Sunday morning collision appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gun who shot at two victims
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) found a man recklessly waving a handgun and shot at two victims at separate locations around South 4th Ave. and West 20th St. this morning. The post Man found with gun who shot at two victims appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing
In developing news, Yuma resident Kevin Robertson was sitting at Carver Park when he heard shots fired during an attempted homicide and says he heard the whole incident unfold. The post Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing appeared first on KYMA.
