Yates County, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
News 8 WROC

Stone Street to temporarily convert to one-way traffic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Friday that Stone Street will temporarily convert from two-way traffic to one-way traffic. Starting Monday, January 9, E. Main Street to E. Broad Street will be converted to one-way traffic for six months. The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey temporary signs, flaggers, and detours […]
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD SWAT Team and others conducted investigation at Hudson Ave and Dunn Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a major police investigation on Hudson Avenue and Dunn Street in Rochester on Friday morning near the Franklin Upper School Campus. Hudson Avenue was closed from Norton Street to Route 104 during the investigation. Our crew saw the RPD SWAT Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, and New York State Troopers on the scene for more than 12 hours.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Turning colder with lake effect snow this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a cooler morning on Friday compared to the past couple of days as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 30s locally. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side as we only see afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. That’s because of a second area of low pressure that has begun to roll through our region.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY

