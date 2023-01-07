Read full article on original website
After fire, owner of popular Rochester restaurant vows to keep staff employed
"I’m praying the state liquor authority understands our situation and is able to do what they need to do to make sure the liquor license gets transferred over timely."
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
13 WHAM
Driver dies at scene of rollover crash on State Route 104 in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — One person died at the scene of a rollover crash in the town of Webster Sunday afternoon. New York State Police say a trooper saw a driver traveling eastbound on State Route 104 at a high rate of speed around 1:30 p.m. While the trooper was...
Stone Street to temporarily convert to one-way traffic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Friday that Stone Street will temporarily convert from two-way traffic to one-way traffic. Starting Monday, January 9, E. Main Street to E. Broad Street will be converted to one-way traffic for six months. The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey temporary signs, flaggers, and detours […]
Seven Of Jazz Lounge officially opens doors in former Lot 10 space
ITHACA, N.Y.—The former Lot 10 building on South Cayuga Street sat empty for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, its iconic neon logo dark and its long windows covered in cardboard paper. Even after The Upstairs bar and venue opened in the upper floor of the building, the ground floor has still sat deserted — until this week.
1 dead in East Rochester house fire
First responders said they were able to arrive within approximately two minutes, as the nearest fire station was about two blocks away from the home.
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
WHEC TV-10
RPD SWAT Team and others conducted investigation at Hudson Ave and Dunn Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a major police investigation on Hudson Avenue and Dunn Street in Rochester on Friday morning near the Franklin Upper School Campus. Hudson Avenue was closed from Norton Street to Route 104 during the investigation. Our crew saw the RPD SWAT Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, and New York State Troopers on the scene for more than 12 hours.
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
RPD: Gunshots into a house on Portland Ave
A home on Portland Ave was struck at Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.
cnycentral.com
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
A Brockport man was killed Friday in Fredonia after being struck by a vehicle.
wxhc.com
Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281
In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
Jury selection begins Monday for Irondequoit man accused of gruesome murder of girlfriend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection began on Monday for the trial of an Irondequoit man accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021. Seth Larson is currently being held on murder charges as well as two counts of concealment of a human corpse. On May 25, 2021, investigators found Shuler’s […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Turning colder with lake effect snow this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a cooler morning on Friday compared to the past couple of days as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 30s locally. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side as we only see afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. That’s because of a second area of low pressure that has begun to roll through our region.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
Restaurant inspections: 1 place has 6 violations, others found satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 18 to 24, 2022:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
