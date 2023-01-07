Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused lefty lawmakers such as Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris of “character assassination” for opposing her nominee for chief judge before he even has a confirmation hearing. “I fully expect after Hector LaSalle gets a full and open minded hearing — not the pre-judgment that is going on and the mischaracterizations and the character assassination that is going on,” Hochul told The Post following a Manhattan appearance. “We’ll have the support we need.” She also vowed to keep fighting the ignominy of becoming the first governor ever to have a top judicial pick rejected by the state...

