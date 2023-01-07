ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

New York Post

Kathy Hochul slams NY Democrats for opposing court pick Hector LaSalle

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused lefty lawmakers such as Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris of “character assassination” for opposing her nominee for chief judge before he even has a confirmation hearing. “I fully expect after Hector LaSalle gets a full and open minded hearing — not the pre-judgment that is going on and the mischaracterizations and the character assassination that is going on,” Hochul told The Post following a Manhattan appearance. “We’ll have the support we need.” She also vowed to keep fighting the ignominy of becoming the first governor ever to have a top judicial pick rejected by the state...
WCAX

Liberal senators oppose NY governor’s pick to lead top court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was urged Monday to withdraw her chief judge nominee by advocates and lawmakers who claim he’s too conservative and would tilt the state’s top court too far to the right. Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle to lead the...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Democrats set to bar Lester Chang taking NYC seat

Democrats in the state Assembly are set to block Republican Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang from being seated this week after leadership’s investigative report concluded he was only a “visitor” to the Brooklyn district from which he was elected. Democrats control the Assembly and will discuss the politically explosive issue of whether not to seat the election-winning Chang during a private noon conference on Tuesday, sources said. “It’s moving in the direction of him not being seated,” an Assembly Democratic source said. “I don’t think [Assembly Speaker] Carl Heastie would bring the issue to the full Democratic conference if it wasn’t moving in...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hill

House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has clinched the Speakership. The ]win came on the 15th ballot, after a long day and moments of drama and chaos on the House floor. McCarthy garnered 216 votes. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) had 212 and six Republicans voted “present,” which lowered the number of votes McCarthy needed and handed…
New York Post

Republican Assemblyman Michael Novakhov is longtime Democratic donor

A socialist in GOP clothing? Brooklyn Republican Assemblyman Michael Novakhov won an upset victory last year over longtime Democratic incumbent Steven Cymbrowit — but voters in the deeply red district may have elected a closet lefty. Novakhov, a radio entrepreneur who was born under Communist rule in the Soviet Union, spent years as a registered Democrat, only switching parties in August 2020 before his run for office, according to city Board of Elections data. The district Novakhov represents covers Gravesend with slices of Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach. Many of his constituents also settled there after fleeing Communist oppression. Over the years Novakhov was...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hinchey ceremonially takes oath of office

SAUGERTIES – Michelle Hinchey was sworn Saturday as a state senator in the new 41st Senate district. And another senator, Chuck Schumer, the US Senate majority leader, delivered a keynote speech at the ceremony. Hinchey was officially sworn in for her second two-year term in Albany this past week.
SAUGERTIES, NY

