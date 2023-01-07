Read full article on original website
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Kathy Hochul slams NY Democrats for opposing court pick Hector LaSalle
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused lefty lawmakers such as Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris of “character assassination” for opposing her nominee for chief judge before he even has a confirmation hearing. “I fully expect after Hector LaSalle gets a full and open minded hearing — not the pre-judgment that is going on and the mischaracterizations and the character assassination that is going on,” Hochul told The Post following a Manhattan appearance. “We’ll have the support we need.” She also vowed to keep fighting the ignominy of becoming the first governor ever to have a top judicial pick rejected by the state...
WCAX
Liberal senators oppose NY governor’s pick to lead top court
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was urged Monday to withdraw her chief judge nominee by advocates and lawmakers who claim he’s too conservative and would tilt the state’s top court too far to the right. Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle to lead the...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez casts house Dems' sole vote against omnibus spending bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and...
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Hakeem Jeffries Blasts Republican 'Dysfunction' in Battle for House Speaker
"We are looking for a willing partner to solve problems for the American people, not save the Republicans from their dysfunction," the congressman said.
George Santos sworn into office after selection of House speaker
Santos has been under fire after the New York Times published a bombshell investigation last month indicating that much of his resume appeared to have been fabricated.
Democrats set to bar Lester Chang taking NYC seat
Democrats in the state Assembly are set to block Republican Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang from being seated this week after leadership’s investigative report concluded he was only a “visitor” to the Brooklyn district from which he was elected. Democrats control the Assembly and will discuss the politically explosive issue of whether not to seat the election-winning Chang during a private noon conference on Tuesday, sources said. “It’s moving in the direction of him not being seated,” an Assembly Democratic source said. “I don’t think [Assembly Speaker] Carl Heastie would bring the issue to the full Democratic conference if it wasn’t moving in...
House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has clinched the Speakership. The ]win came on the 15th ballot, after a long day and moments of drama and chaos on the House floor. McCarthy garnered 216 votes. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) had 212 and six Republicans voted “present,” which lowered the number of votes McCarthy needed and handed…
‘D In Democrat Stands For Deliver’: Hakeem Jeffries Spits Bars In First Speech As House Minority Leader
It sounded like he remixed Alphabet Aerobics by Blackalicious toward the end of his remarks. The post ‘D In Democrat Stands For Deliver’: Hakeem Jeffries Spits Bars In First Speech As House Minority Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
Meet the new MAGA generation: These newly-elected Republicans set to join Team MTG
Trumpist election deniers were soundly defeated in competitive midterm races this year, for the most part. But there's no shortage of far-right MAGA diehards who are joining Congress this week, mostly elected from safe Republican districts and states. While the midterm elections served as a sweeping repudiation of fringe Trump-backed...
Republican Assemblyman Michael Novakhov is longtime Democratic donor
A socialist in GOP clothing? Brooklyn Republican Assemblyman Michael Novakhov won an upset victory last year over longtime Democratic incumbent Steven Cymbrowit — but voters in the deeply red district may have elected a closet lefty. Novakhov, a radio entrepreneur who was born under Communist rule in the Soviet Union, spent years as a registered Democrat, only switching parties in August 2020 before his run for office, according to city Board of Elections data. The district Novakhov represents covers Gravesend with slices of Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach. Many of his constituents also settled there after fleeing Communist oppression. Over the years Novakhov was...
Notable lawmakers to know: McCarthy, Schumer and other leaders of the 118th Congress in 2023
It's the first day of the 118th Congress which means a fresh set of senators and representatives are being seated. Here are the lawmakers to watch.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hinchey ceremonially takes oath of office
SAUGERTIES – Michelle Hinchey was sworn Saturday as a state senator in the new 41st Senate district. And another senator, Chuck Schumer, the US Senate majority leader, delivered a keynote speech at the ceremony. Hinchey was officially sworn in for her second two-year term in Albany this past week.
