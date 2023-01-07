ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Association board denies rumors about Lakey Boyd’s job security, issues plan to ‘improve the relationship’ with CEO

By Ethan Ehrenhaft Baltimore Sun Media
 5 days ago
Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, makes remarks at a groundbreaking event to commemorate the medical office building in the Lakefront District in Columbia on Dec. 13. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Columbia Association board of directors issued its first public comments Friday on President and CEO Lakey Boyd’s job status after months of speculation that it was moving to terminate the leader of the nonprofit entity, which serves as the de facto governing body of Maryland’s second-largest city.

“The Board of Directors of the Columbia Association is aware of numerous false rumors and speculations surrounding the employment status of the Columbia Association President and CEO, Lakey Boyd,” board Chair Eric Greenberg said in a statement issued by the association Friday afternoon. “The truth is that the Board of Directors seeks to improve the relationship and communications between Ms. Boyd and the Board, and has presented a plan to Ms. Boyd to accomplish that goal.”

The statement breaks months of silence from board members following a pivotal Oct. 27 public meeting in which Boyd asked the board why a community member had approached association Vice President Dennis Mattey and asked him about filling the role of interim president.

Greenberg, who represents Columbia’s River Hill village, responded at the meeting by saying he was unaware of any such discussions and “anything beyond that is a personnel matter.”

Dannika Rynes, the association’s senior media relations manager, says Boyd received a copy of the plan referenced in Greenberg’s statement on Friday morning. Details of the plan were not released.

“We are just learning about it today,” Rynes said.

Boyd did not respond to requests for comment, and Greenberg declined to comment beyond the released statement.

The Columbia Association functions as a homeowners association for the city of more than 104,000 and manages a budget of $70 million as well as a wide range of community amenities, from pools to jogging trails. Many residents believe the tension between the board and Boyd relates to the latter’s desire to embrace change at the historically insular association, which typically sees voter turnout only in the hundreds in the races to pick its 10-member board of directors.

The board’s statement comes just days after protesters and community leaders gathered in front of Columbia’s Lake Kittamaqundi on Jan. 2 to demand the recall of five board members and defend Boyd’s record as CEO.

Columbia Community Care Executive Director Erika Strauss Chavarria delivers remarks at a news conference urging residents to vote out and take action against the Columbia Association board members who serve as de facto leaders of Maryland’s second-largest city. (Ethan Ehrenhaft)

“Columbia Association Board of Directors, you should know that a growing number of individual residents of Columbia are strongly considering legal action against you … for breach of duty of loyalty, breach of duty of fidelity and inappropriate behaviors,” said Erika Strauss Chavarria, executive director of nonprofit Columbia Community Care. “Please take this as a warning if you continue to ignore the demands of this community.”

Former board member and Harper’s Choice resident Ashley Vaughan accused the board of fiscal mismanagement for spending $42,000 of the association’s budget on outside counsel provided by the firm Ballard Spahr and attorney Tim McCormack.

While the board has not commented on why it hired McCormack, a June 23 closed board meeting was held to discuss “hiring outside counsel to assist the Board with addressing the President/CEO’s appeal of her FY22 performance evaluation.”

At a Nov. 16 meeting called by the board, McCormack informed Boyd that she had no standing to appeal her fiscal 2022 evaluation, which she said was the lowest of her 25-year career and contained no actionable steps for improvement.

“This current board lacks an understanding of their roles and responsibilities,” Chavarria said. “These individuals have micromanaged staff, overstepped boundaries and made jobs miserable.”

In its Friday statement, the board said it hoped the plan it submitted to Boyd would “foster a productive working relationship and positive changes.”

As of now, it’s unclear how exactly the plan will affect the future of Columbia’s quasi-government and the leader who is now more than a year and a half into her job. The plan and subsequent statement were not a collaborative effort between the board and staff, according to Rynes.

