Texas State

Classic Rock 96.1

One of the Most Trusted Grocery Store Chains in the Country Isn’t in East Texas

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire's and Spring Markets that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options. One of the top grocery options for many is having a modern H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. This latest news just cements the jealousy many in East Texas have of those who have one.
106.3 The Buzz

The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine

Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
everythinglubbock.com

“New Year, New You” Expo at Market Street locations, Jan. 7-8

LUBBOCK, Texas – Market Street locations across Texas will host the “New Year, New You” Expo on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8. According to a press release from The United Family, the event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days. During...
KVUE

Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise

AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
LoneStar 92

10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed

One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
FMX 94.5

Video: Texans Are Begging For This New Secret Whataburger Item

There's nothing quite like creating your own masterpiece for lunch when you're a cook in a restaurant. You've got all of the ingredients at your disposal most of the time you're sick of the basic stuff on the menu because you've had it a million times. You start getting creative and coming up with all kinds of stuff that regular patrons never get to have.
LoneStar 92

3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!

Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
texasstandard.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month

Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
