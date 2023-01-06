Read full article on original website
One of the Most Trusted Grocery Store Chains in the Country Isn’t in East Texas
When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire's and Spring Markets that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options. One of the top grocery options for many is having a modern H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. This latest news just cements the jealousy many in East Texas have of those who have one.
The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine
Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Consumers in Houston and across Texas may experience sticker shock after opening their gas bills this month
Gas bills are shockingly high this month, but not because of anything consumers may have done differently in December. There are two main reasons for the higher-than-normal gas bill prices, according to Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston. To start, local gas companies like Center Point...
WFAA
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
everythinglubbock.com
“New Year, New You” Expo at Market Street locations, Jan. 7-8
LUBBOCK, Texas – Market Street locations across Texas will host the “New Year, New You” Expo on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8. According to a press release from The United Family, the event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days. During...
Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise
AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed
One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery. When you buy...
Video: Texans Are Begging For This New Secret Whataburger Item
There's nothing quite like creating your own masterpiece for lunch when you're a cook in a restaurant. You've got all of the ingredients at your disposal most of the time you're sick of the basic stuff on the menu because you've had it a million times. You start getting creative and coming up with all kinds of stuff that regular patrons never get to have.
Here's Where To Get The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat brunch spots in each state.
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
Report: These are the top eateries in Texas for eating oysters
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s pretty warm to start the year in the month of January in North Texas and it’s a perfect time to get a taste of warmer days with some delicious seafood and more specifically, oysters. Tuesday, January 10 is National Oysters Rockefeller Day!...
5 Cities In Texas Guaranteed To Have A Bad Vibe! Avoid Them If You Can
Misery loves company, right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their poor me, nothing good ever happens to me attitude. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!
Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
texasstandard.org
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month
Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
KLTV
Rising egg costs have East Texans looking to bring chickens home to roost
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The price of eggs has become so concerning to some East Texans, that they are looking at raising their own chickens for eggs, even in municipal areas. Most municipalities have city ordinances that may allow you to raise chickens within city limits, with some restrictions. That’s...
