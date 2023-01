Ja’Kayla Ty’Anna was the first baby born at UNC Health Southeastern in 2023. She was born to Alicia Davis on Jan. 1 at 10:46 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 11.4 ounces. Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

Ja’Kayla Ty’Anna was the first baby born at UNC Health Southeastern in 2023. She was born Jan. 1 at 10:46 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 11.4 ounces.