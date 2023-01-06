Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023
Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Invest Confidently in Right Now
To invest confidently, an investor should feel comfortable with a company's ability to maintain its earnings, debt obligations, and dividend payments, and ideally, continue growing. In an uncertain economic environment, that can prove challenging as impacts from weakened demand and spending aren't fully known. It may not seem like there...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
4 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023
The stock market is expected to see a recovery in 2023. While value stocks are expected to outperform growth stocks this year as well, quality stocks, Mazda Motor (MZDAY), Good...
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Add to Your Portfolio for Passive Income
Communications solutions provider Motorola (MSI) is well-positioned to achieve solid top and bottom-line growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by strong demand and a robust funding environment. Moreover, the company...
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Are Investors Undervaluing Performance Food Group (PFGC) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is a Trending Stock
MercadoLibre (MELI) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and payments system...
