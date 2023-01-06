ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

These Swedish forest hotel suites are wooden tiny cabins raised on steel stilts

Swedish architecture studio Wingårdhs designed a collection of five quaint suites for the Trakt Forest Hotel in Småland. Supported by five metal stilts, the suites allow the visitors to feel as if they’re chilling amongst the tree canopy! Designed to “put nature in focus”, the cabins are accompanied by a restaurant and sauna in the complex, and they’re all connected via narrow woodland paths.
SheKnows

Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!

Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska

Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
ALASKA STATE
Andre Oentoro

Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023

Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
tinyhousetalk.com

Family of 7 Living Full-Time RV Life for 3 Years

You might think a family of 7 would try out tiny living for a few months and discover it just doesn’t work, but that wasn’t the case for this family! They’ve been on the road now in two different RVs for more than 3 years. They renovated...
homestyling.guru

Ten modern homes with interiors informed by biophilic design

Biophilic design, which aims to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature, is becoming increasingly popular. In this lookbook, we’ve gathered 10 interiors with soothing biophilic designs. The design principle can be used in architecture and interior design through the use of natural materials, as well...
decoholic.org

Modern Eclectic Scandinavian Interior Design

Eclectic styles can be difficult to perfect and maintain. But,when designers are smart enough to balance their choices without going cliched, they are onto a winner. This 19th-century apartment is a great example of a blend of periods and styles. There are contemporary touches in the art, period-style elements like the fireplace, and some classic mid-century furnishings. But, the design goes further than just mixing key features.
KOOL 101.7

Kirk Cousins’ Neighbor Makes Sure His Driveway Is Always Clear Of Snow

Nobody said it was easy being a Vikings fan, but when your neighbor is Kirk Cousins, you have to show your purple pride and Minnesota Nice. When Cousins first came to Minnesota I remember seeing an interview with him and his wife and young son and I thought to myself not only were they the cutest couple, but he and his wife seemed so incredibly nice. That has not changed although I do joke that Cousins is a robot since he is always so cool and calm during games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy