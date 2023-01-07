ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Transfer destinations for former Florida State Seminoles

Florida State has had 12 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the beginning of December and multiple members of that departing group have landed at their future destinations. Today, we'll take a look at which programs those former Seminoles have landed at. Here's the full breakdown:. LB/Edge Amari Gainer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thetalontimes.com

FSU Versus UF

In their most recent showdown, the Florida State University Seminoles beat the University of Florida Gators. This was an extremely close game, by 8 points. FSU made six touchdowns and one field goal, ending the game with 45 points. UF made five touchdowns and one field goal, ending with 38 points.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment

One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
TAMPA, FL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida

Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Local aviation company become Buccaneers team airline

Just before the new year, AeroVanti Club, a private aviation company, announced a big win: a partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The company the signed the team as its exclusive private aviation partner and the is now the team’s official airline. Through the partnership, the Buccaneers Champions Lounges will be rebranded to The AeroVanti Lounges.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
24hip-hop.com

Get To Know Lakeland, GA Artist Hulio Nelms

Is a rising artist born and raised in a small town called Lakeland, Georgia. He began his music career by contributing to a church group then later merging off to make R&B and rap. According to Hulio, his small-town upbringing has made a huge impact on his artistry throughout his career so far.
LAKELAND, GA
995qyk.com

What Will The Howard Frankland Bridge Look Like When It’s Finished?

What will the Howard Frankland Bridge look like when it’s finished? You have driven over the bridge and you see progress happening, but when will it be done and what will it look like. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, construction is expected to finish around the end of 2025. It will cost will be around $865 million.
TAMPA, FL
Tallahassee Reports

City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit

In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

