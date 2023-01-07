Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
BREAKING: DL transfer Darrell Jackson is enrolled at Florida State
Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson is enrolled at Florida State, Noles247 has learned. FSU's first day of classes is on Monday and Jackson appears good-to-go moving forward. Jackson first entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 7. That same day, Jackson announced he was transferring to FSU. After taking...
Transfer destinations for former Florida State Seminoles
Florida State has had 12 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the beginning of December and multiple members of that departing group have landed at their future destinations. Today, we'll take a look at which programs those former Seminoles have landed at. Here's the full breakdown:. LB/Edge Amari Gainer.
Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF
A rising name to watch moving forward with ties to the Seminoles.
Will Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Return To The Miami Hurricanes?
Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced just last month that he was transferring from Miami to Florida State. Now there are signs that he is headed right back to The U.
thetalontimes.com
FSU Versus UF
In their most recent showdown, the Florida State University Seminoles beat the University of Florida Gators. This was an extremely close game, by 8 points. FSU made six touchdowns and one field goal, ending the game with 45 points. UF made five touchdowns and one field goal, ending with 38 points.
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols transfer lands at USF with former UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh
A Tennessee Vols transfer is heading south to join former UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh at USF. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, a former three-star recruit from Fairfield, AL, announced on Saturday that he’s transferring to USF. Golesh left Tennessee last month to become the new head coach at USF....
247Sports
LOOK: FSU RB Trey Benson posts cryptic tweet as his roommate and star DE Jared Verse's future decision looms
Florida State running back Trey Benson shared what seems to be a cryptic message on his Twitter account early this morning. It could be in relation to his roomate, star FSU defensive end Jared Verse, who has a decision to make on whether to remain in Tallahassee for another season or to head to the NFL.
Gadsden County High School looking for new football coach
Less than one year after filling their last coaching vacancy, the Gadsden County football program is on the hunt for a new head coach again.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida
Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
businessobserverfl.com
Local aviation company become Buccaneers team airline
Just before the new year, AeroVanti Club, a private aviation company, announced a big win: a partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The company the signed the team as its exclusive private aviation partner and the is now the team’s official airline. Through the partnership, the Buccaneers Champions Lounges will be rebranded to The AeroVanti Lounges.
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one
Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
denisesanger.com
Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know
The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
24hip-hop.com
Get To Know Lakeland, GA Artist Hulio Nelms
Is a rising artist born and raised in a small town called Lakeland, Georgia. He began his music career by contributing to a church group then later merging off to make R&B and rap. According to Hulio, his small-town upbringing has made a huge impact on his artistry throughout his career so far.
995qyk.com
What Will The Howard Frankland Bridge Look Like When It’s Finished?
What will the Howard Frankland Bridge look like when it’s finished? You have driven over the bridge and you see progress happening, but when will it be done and what will it look like. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, construction is expected to finish around the end of 2025. It will cost will be around $865 million.
City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit
In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
10NEWS
'We think someone is providing him with assistance': FBI Agent on Florida fugitive accused of attacking police on Jan. 6
TAMPA, Fla. — The Feds have charged more than 800 people since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state. According to the Department of Justice, at least 20 people were from the Tampa Bay region.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
