Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023
The most likely NFL coaches fired on Black Monday 2023 include an interim headman, two first-year coaches, and a coach with a long contract. The post 4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How the ‘Snow Globe’ spinning huddle play came to be, and what it says about the Chiefs
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home
This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
LOOK: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wearing pullover with Damar Hamlin tribute
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is among the players across the league honoring Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 as he continues to show signs of improvement following his Week 17 injury. Mahomes came out for pregame warmups wearing a custom pullover, not unlike the one that...
Raiders owner reportedly angry that Chiefs fans have taken over Las Vegas’ stadium
Chiefs fans made their presence known during Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Chiefs After Kansas City Locks Up No. 1 Seed for Playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the upcoming NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, is clearly fired up after Saturday’s result against the Las Vegas Raiders. Immediately after the game ended, Brittany took to Twitter to celebrate the...
Chiefs fans will have to wait at least another week for the return of one key weapon
The Kansas City Chiefs will now have to wait at least one more week to get one of their biggest weapons back. A lot of the national media has been criticizing how badly the Chiefs’ offense has been playing, which is true, to an extent. They are winning games, yes, but not as harshly as they should be.
Travis Kelce’s Contract With the Chiefs Might be the Best Value in the NFL, For Now
The Travis Kelce contract for the Chiefs is one of the best bargains in the NFL for a player who may go down as the best TE of all time. The post Travis Kelce’s Contract With the Chiefs Might be the Best Value in the NFL, For Now appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brock Purdy sets 49ers rookie TD pass record
Brock Purdy has thrown more touchdown passes than any rookie QB in 49ers history. His 11th TD pass of the year eclipsed Tom Owen’s 10 in 1974, and gave the 49ers a 7-6 lead over the Cardinals on Sunday early in the first quarter. The screen pass to Christian McCaffrey went for 21 yards and marked the eighth consecutive game that McCaffrey found the end zone.
Lovie Smith hailed as Bears legend for funny reason
They still love Lovie Smith in Chicago. Smith is the head coach of the Houston Texans, but Bears fans showed how much they still love their former coach after what happened in Week 18 on Sunday. Smith’s Texans were in competition with the Bears for the worst record in the league. The team with the... The post Lovie Smith hailed as Bears legend for funny reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
