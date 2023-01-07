ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy sets 49ers rookie TD pass record

Brock Purdy has thrown more touchdown passes than any rookie QB in 49ers history. His 11th TD pass of the year eclipsed Tom Owen’s 10 in 1974, and gave the 49ers a 7-6 lead over the Cardinals on Sunday early in the first quarter. The screen pass to Christian McCaffrey went for 21 yards and marked the eighth consecutive game that McCaffrey found the end zone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lovie Smith hailed as Bears legend for funny reason

They still love Lovie Smith in Chicago. Smith is the head coach of the Houston Texans, but Bears fans showed how much they still love their former coach after what happened in Week 18 on Sunday. Smith’s Texans were in competition with the Bears for the worst record in the league. The team with the... The post Lovie Smith hailed as Bears legend for funny reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL

