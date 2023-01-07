Read full article on original website
Related
3 New England Patriots who won’t be back for the 2023 season
After missing the playoffs, the Patriots should expect to see some departures ahead of the 2023 season, some welcome and some bittersweet. The New England Patriots ended their 2022 season just short of the playoffs after losing to the Bills and finishing the season 8-9. The game in Buffalo was...
NFL Winners and Losers: Patriots had a shot at playoffs, but they aren't good enough
On one hand, the New England Patriots blew it. They led the Buffalo Bills in the second half of a game that, if they won, would clinch a playoff berth. On the other, the Patriots had no business being in the playoff race in the first place. That's the conundrum...
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick says he is returning in 2023, vows a thorough process of improving the Patriots
Patriots coach Bill Belichick rolled up his sleeves at the start of today’s end-of-season press conference, perhaps a sign that he knows he needs to get down to work after his team missed the playoffs. Belichick confirmed that he will be back for a 24th season as the Patriots’...
qcnews.com
Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season
He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
What we heard in Patriots locker room: Players pack bags, thank you’s to Matt Slater, Devin McCourty
On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost what Jerod Mayo dubbed a “plastic bag game,” spelling an end to their season. On Monday, those very plastic bags were strewn about the locker room at Gillette Stadium as player packed up their belongings. It marked the last time the 2022 Patriots would gather as a team.
NBC Sports
Breer: Three OC options for Pats not named Bill O'Brien
The New England Patriots almost certainly will find a new play-caller for the 2023 season after a lackluster year with Matt Patricia at the controls. Rumors have pointed toward Bill O'Brien being the man for the job, but what if the former Patriots offensive coordinator doesn't return?. Rick Stroud of...
NBC Sports
Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater mum about plans for next season
The Patriots’ season came to an end on Sunday and it may have been the final game for two of the team’s longtime leaders. Center David Andrews broke down when asked about the possibility that safety Devin McCourty and special teams ace Matthew Slater would not be back with the team. Neither player had such an emotional reaction when they faced the same questions, but neither one of them offered much in the way of a hint about their plans.
Bills vs. Patriots: 5 things to watch for during Week 18's game
The finale to the regular season has arrived, and for Buffalo, it features a familiar foe. The New England Patriots travel to Orchard Park this week for a 1 pm EST game on Sunday. The Pats will look to avenge an NFL week 13 loss to Sean McDermott’s club while...
CBS News
Sports Final: What changes can we expect from Patriots this offseason?
With the season over for the Patriots, what can Bill Belichick do after an 8-9 campaign. Is Mac Jones the guy at quarterback, and what changes can Belichick make to put him and the offense in a better position to succeed. Dan Roche and Mike Reiss discuss all of that, as well as the future of two all-time Patriots players.
Patriots lose AFC playoff spot
The Patriots played their final regular season game today versus the Buffalo Bills.
Soul-searching offseason ahead for underachieving Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick was truculent throughout the preseason whenever questions arose about his decision to put Matt Patricia, an assistant coach with a defensive pedigree, in charge of the Patriots’ offense. A season’s worth of struggles on that side of the ball ended with New England’s 35-23 loss at Buffalo on Sunday. The Patriots finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. Quarterback Mac Jones regressed during an underachieving season that saw the Patriots’ offense ranked in the bottom half of the league in points per game and red-zone touchdowns. He went from one of the apparent finds of the 2021 rookie class to missing three games with an ankle injury and seeing his production suffer as he tried to adjust to former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ departure.
Patriots Manage Halftime Tie with Bills Behind DeVante Parker TD, Devin McCourty INT: WATCH
The Patriots and Bills are tied at the half, thanks to some savvy play from New England’s veterans.
NBC Sports
Stevenson becomes Pats' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson topped off his strong season by reaching an impressive milestone on Sunday. Stevenson passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season early in the second quarter vs. the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick became the first Patriots running back with 1,000+ single-season rushing yards since LeGarrette Blount accomplished the feat in 2016. He is only the sixth Pats rusher to reach that mark during the Bill Belichick era.
How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday
FOXBORO – After 17 weeks, the NFL playoff picture will finally become clear on Sunday.At times, it's been a frustrating season for the Patriots. But despite offensive struggles and a variety of other challenges, New England can still clinch a postseason berth.Here's what needs to happen for the Patriots' season to continue beyond Week 18.The first possibility is a simple one - in theory. If New England beats the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park on Sunday, they will finish with a 9-8 record and earn the final wild card spot.Buffalo, however, will have plenty to play. In...
Comments / 0