Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112

Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: BIG Western Conference Matchup Tonight vs. The Mavs

Last Matchup: Nov 15th, 2022. LAC 101 @ DAL 103 | Luka Doncic 35 PTS – Paul George 23 PTS. Each of the last two games between the Clippers and Mavs have been decided by exactly two points. The last time the two teams played in three consecutive games decided by three or fewer points was in the 1981-82 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Magic Show Resilience, Bounce Back With Thrilling Win Over Blazers

Franz Wagner recorded 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero each notched double-doubles, and Markelle Fultz scored 18, including a pair of crucial free throws in the closing moments, as the Orlando Magic held off the Portland Trail Blazers for a thrilling 109-106 victory on Tuesday at the Moda Center.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans

On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview

The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Herb Jones added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston

New Orleans released its official injury report Tuesday afternoon. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as doubtful after sustaining a hard fall against Washington which resulted in an early exit to the game. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Fourth-Quarter Defense Costs Hornets Road Win In Indiana

Plumlee Double-Doubles Again, Charlotte Starts Strong, But Can’t Keep Momentum Going. The Charlotte Hornets opened their four-game road trip with a season-best offensive explosion two nights ago in Milwaukee. When they returned to the court on Sunday evening, the offense was still in good shape, but the defense unfortunately was not, leading to a last-minute 116-111 loss to the hometown Indiana Pacers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 107, Bulls 99

Al Horford entered Monday night as the NBA’s leading scorer from the right corner. It was only fitting, then, that he scored from that location with 25.5 seconds left to secure another victory for the Boston Celtics. With Boston leading by only two during the final minute, the Chicago...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. fined $15,000 for inappropriate language

NEW YORK — LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss to the Minnesota...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Lakers' Offense Struggles, Injury Woes Continue in Loss to Nuggets

The shorthanded Lakers simply didn't have enough vs. the Nuggets Monday night, falling in Denver 122-109 to snap their 5-game winning streak. While the team played hard and fought throughout to keep the game competitive, the team's injury issues caught up to them in this one. Playing their third game in four nights, LeBron James' sore left ankle kept him on the sideline -- where he would later be joined by Patrick Beverley who, after slipping on a drive to the hoop in the 2nd quarter, left the game for good with a right hip injury.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Recap: Thunder at Heat

It seemed as if little was going the Thunder’s way in Miami on the start of a long four-game road trip. Second chances were finding their way into the hands of Heat players. The free throws continued to mount, as Miami made an NBA record 40 without a miss. Yet after a tough first quarter, OKC hung in there, erased an 11-point deficit and made sure this game was played within two possessions for all but 14 seconds of the entire second half.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Preview: Wizards aim to snap losing skid, host Bulls Wednesday in D.C.

After winning five straight games, the Wizards (17-24) have found themselves on the wrong side of the result in their last three. Thankfully, the NBA is a league of quick turnarounds, so the Wizards have a chance to get back on track Wednesday night when the Bulls (19-22) stroll into Capital One Arena. Here's what you need to know.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - At the Half

As the Cavaliers hit the halfway point of the season, they sit at 26-15. Justin and Carter weigh in on the progress of the squad so far, react to the Nuggets and Suns games and discuss what they expect to see in the back half of the season!. Please Note:...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Along Came a Spida

On Tuesday, the Cavaliers – straddling the season’s unofficial halfway point – head for the mountains in what should be the first of Donovan Mitchell’s two visits to Salt Lake City this season. The Wine & Gold will also be halfway through their current five-game roadie...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

