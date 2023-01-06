Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: BIG Western Conference Matchup Tonight vs. The Mavs
Last Matchup: Nov 15th, 2022. LAC 101 @ DAL 103 | Luka Doncic 35 PTS – Paul George 23 PTS. Each of the last two games between the Clippers and Mavs have been decided by exactly two points. The last time the two teams played in three consecutive games decided by three or fewer points was in the 1981-82 season.
NBA
Magic Show Resilience, Bounce Back With Thrilling Win Over Blazers
Franz Wagner recorded 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero each notched double-doubles, and Markelle Fultz scored 18, including a pair of crucial free throws in the closing moments, as the Orlando Magic held off the Portland Trail Blazers for a thrilling 109-106 victory on Tuesday at the Moda Center.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NBA
Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans
On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Pelicans Monday in first of four-game home stint
The Wizards (17-23) are back in D.C. after a four-game road trip and are now set to host a four-game stretch against a challenging series of opponents. First up is a meeting with a shorthanded Pelicans (24-16) team. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
NBA
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
NBA
Herb Jones added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston
New Orleans released its official injury report Tuesday afternoon. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as doubtful after sustaining a hard fall against Washington which resulted in an early exit to the game. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Defense Costs Hornets Road Win In Indiana
Plumlee Double-Doubles Again, Charlotte Starts Strong, But Can’t Keep Momentum Going. The Charlotte Hornets opened their four-game road trip with a season-best offensive explosion two nights ago in Milwaukee. When they returned to the court on Sunday evening, the offense was still in good shape, but the defense unfortunately was not, leading to a last-minute 116-111 loss to the hometown Indiana Pacers.
NBA
"Maintain Your Focus" | Utah Closes Out Road Trip With Final Stop In Memphis
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. It's safe to say the past few weeks have really tested Utah's will and resiliency. Despite playing clutch minutes in their past seven games, the Jazz are just 1-6 in those moments — and Saturday night against Chicago was another learning lesson.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 107, Bulls 99
Al Horford entered Monday night as the NBA’s leading scorer from the right corner. It was only fitting, then, that he scored from that location with 25.5 seconds left to secure another victory for the Boston Celtics. With Boston leading by only two during the final minute, the Chicago...
NBA
Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. fined $15,000 for inappropriate language
NEW YORK — LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss to the Minnesota...
NBA
Lakers' Offense Struggles, Injury Woes Continue in Loss to Nuggets
The shorthanded Lakers simply didn't have enough vs. the Nuggets Monday night, falling in Denver 122-109 to snap their 5-game winning streak. While the team played hard and fought throughout to keep the game competitive, the team's injury issues caught up to them in this one. Playing their third game in four nights, LeBron James' sore left ankle kept him on the sideline -- where he would later be joined by Patrick Beverley who, after slipping on a drive to the hoop in the 2nd quarter, left the game for good with a right hip injury.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Heat
It seemed as if little was going the Thunder’s way in Miami on the start of a long four-game road trip. Second chances were finding their way into the hands of Heat players. The free throws continued to mount, as Miami made an NBA record 40 without a miss. Yet after a tough first quarter, OKC hung in there, erased an 11-point deficit and made sure this game was played within two possessions for all but 14 seconds of the entire second half.
NBA
Preview: Wizards aim to snap losing skid, host Bulls Wednesday in D.C.
After winning five straight games, the Wizards (17-24) have found themselves on the wrong side of the result in their last three. Thankfully, the NBA is a league of quick turnarounds, so the Wizards have a chance to get back on track Wednesday night when the Bulls (19-22) stroll into Capital One Arena. Here's what you need to know.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - At the Half
As the Cavaliers hit the halfway point of the season, they sit at 26-15. Justin and Carter weigh in on the progress of the squad so far, react to the Nuggets and Suns games and discuss what they expect to see in the back half of the season!. Please Note:...
NBA
Along Came a Spida
On Tuesday, the Cavaliers – straddling the season’s unofficial halfway point – head for the mountains in what should be the first of Donovan Mitchell’s two visits to Salt Lake City this season. The Wine & Gold will also be halfway through their current five-game roadie...
NBA
ESPN Cassidy Hubbarth on state of NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth joins Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi on the show (8:00) to talk to about the atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center during the Brooklyn Nets matcup, the state of the NBA Western Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers.
