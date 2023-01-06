The shorthanded Lakers simply didn't have enough vs. the Nuggets Monday night, falling in Denver 122-109 to snap their 5-game winning streak. While the team played hard and fought throughout to keep the game competitive, the team's injury issues caught up to them in this one. Playing their third game in four nights, LeBron James' sore left ankle kept him on the sideline -- where he would later be joined by Patrick Beverley who, after slipping on a drive to the hoop in the 2nd quarter, left the game for good with a right hip injury.

