Colorado State

coloradosun.com

Colorado governor calls for more property tax relief as long-term solution to rising tax bills remains elusive

Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
Colorado Newsline

New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry

Monthly oil production in Colorado rebounded to over 80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, putting it on track to produce more oil than all but four other states. But with employment and wages in the industry still down from 2019 highs, a new report seeks to challenge what has long been an article of faith […] The post New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado Gov. Polis Seeks Money for Property Tax Relief

This story by Sara Wilson appeared on Colorado Newsline on January 4, 2023. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday submitted his administration’s supplemental adjustments to the proposed state budget, following his reelection in November and a mid-December economic forecast that gave a clearer picture of the state’s financial status.
tsln.com

Farm Bureau, John Deere sign ‘right to repair’ agreement

By JERRY HAGSTROM SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The president of the American Farm Bureau Federation and a John Deere official signed a memorandum of understanding here Sunday that they said “ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment.” The MOU, signed at Farm Bureau’s annual convention, is the culmination of several years of discussions with John Deere over complaints by farmers that, as farm equipment has become more dependent on computers, they have lost their ability to repair it themselves or to go to local, independent repair shops for repairs.
coloradopolitics.com

Facing felony and misdemeanor charges, Democratic lawmaker resigns on eve of legislative session

Democratic Rep. Tracey Bernett, who faces felony and misdemeanor charges alleging she falsified her residency for purposes of running for office, has resigned on the eve of Colorado's 2023 legislative session. "Ms. Bernett has chosen to relinquish her position while addressing these charges rather than compromising the policy initiatives she...
Blogging Big Blue

coloradosun.com

Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants

ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
9NEWS

Democratic Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns on eve of legislative session

COLORADO, USA — Democratic State Rep. Tracey Bernett, who faces felony and misdemeanor charges alleging she falsified her residency for purposes of running for office, has resigned on the eve of Colorado's 2023 legislative session. "Ms. Bernett has chosen to relinquish her position while addressing these charges rather than...
ksut.org

Deadline nears for correcting Colorado locations with terrible broadband service

This story was originally published in the Colorado Sun at 4:48 am, January 6, 2023. Barry Goldberg, who lives in Bayfield, jumped at the opportunity to tell the federal government how terribly slow his internet was, at 10 Mbps down, 1 Mbps up. But after searching for his home address on the new preliminary national broadband map, his southwestern Colorado neighborhood didn’t even show up. Instead, a virtual pin stuck in an empty gray area showed “No location data.”
broomfieldleader.com

Polis Administration announces discounted State Parks pass

Governor Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Division of Motor Vehicles announced the $29 Keep Colorado Wild state parks pass is now available to save Coloradans money with their 2023 vehicle registrations, building upon the Polis administration’s work to save Coloradans money and support Colorado’s world-class outdoors.
proclaimerscv.com

