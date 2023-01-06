Read full article on original website
Enphase Energy Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell by a staggering 28.15% in 21 sessions from $319.87 at 2022-12-08, to $229.83 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.01% to $10,742.63, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
James Hardie Industries plc And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Smith & Nephew (SNN), James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself...
Li Auto Stock Up By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) jumped by a staggering 20.35% in 10 sessions from $18.43 at 2022-12-28, to $22.18 at 15:28 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Bionano Genomics Stock Falls By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell by a staggering 29.86% in 21 sessions from $2.21 at 2022-12-12, to $1.55 at 22:12 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.63% to $10,635.65, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Coastal Financial Corporation And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB), Churchill Downs (CHDN), ProLogis (PLD) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
NASDAQ 100 Up By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,205.78. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 903134629, 71.66% below its average volume of 3186920829.34. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Palladium Futures Rises By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.53% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Wednesday, 11 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,782.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 64, 99.99% below its average volume of 5545183786.86. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 9.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 9 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,299.36. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 45.91% up from its 52-week low and 14.97% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.4% for the last session’s close. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 9 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,551.17. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,217.85 and 2.94% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,421.34.
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 4% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 4.43% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,777.54. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.18% up from its 52-week low and 10.57% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 5% down. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.36, 75.95% under its 52-week high of $1.48. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) rising 1.69% to $0.36. NASDAQ jumped...
USD/CAD Down Momentum: 0.878% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 0.8775% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Sunday, 8 January, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. About USD/CAD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.275% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.35 and 1.118% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.36.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Enstar Group Limited, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO), Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) 3.83 0.52% 9.4% 2022-12-27...
CBOE Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.51% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 9 January, CBOE (VIX) is $21.66. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.14% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.00 and 5.41% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.90.
