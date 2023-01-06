Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
via.news
American Tower And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Kinder Morgan (KMI), American Tower (AMT), Avista Corporation (AVA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Coastal Financial Corporation And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (STWD) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
via.news
ImmunoGen Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 9.94% to $4.55 at 15:42 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Gains in the first week of 2023 suggest stocks could see at least 20% upside through this year, Fundstrat says
A positive stock market gain of 1.4% in the first week of 2023 suggests a strong year ahead, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. An analysis by Fundstrat found that the stock market saw a median gain of about 20% for the year when the first week was positive. "This is...
ValueWalk
These 10 Stocks Had The Most Insider Buying Activity During The December Quarter
Highlights US companies with the strongest insider sentiment score. The Fintel Insider Sentiment quant model identifies US stocks that have experienced significant insider buying activity over the last 90 days. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Find...
wealthinsidermag.com
Metals Stocks: Gold futures end higher after ‘upbeat’, but ‘not too strong’ U.S. December jobs report
Gold prices ended higher on Friday to log a third straight weekly gain, after the U.S. December employment report showed the smallest rise in new jobs in two years. The data raised some expectations that the Federal Reserve may not be quite as aggressive in its efforts to tame inflation.
msn.com
S&P 500 near flat as investors weigh likelihood of less aggressive rate hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index closed barely changed on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with its interest rate hikes were offset by lingering worries about inflation. The Dow edged lower, and the Nasdaq Composite ended off the day's highs. Investors are...
via.news
KB Financial Group Stock Jumps By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) jumped by a staggering 18.96% in 5 sessions from $38.82 to $46.18 at 13:46 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.18% to $15,543.03, following the last session’s downward trend. KB...
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
A new rally in US housing could drive a 20% surge in Zillow stock, Bank of America says
It's time to purchase stock in Zillow, according to Bank of America which lifted its rating and price outlook on the property-technology firm as it foresees the housing market improving after a difficult 2022. Elevated interest rates stemming from the Federal Reserve's fight against decades-high inflation and home affordability at...
