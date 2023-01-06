ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
American Tower And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Kinder Morgan (KMI), American Tower (AMT), Avista Corporation (AVA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
These 10 Stocks Had The Most Insider Buying Activity During The December Quarter

Highlights US companies with the strongest insider sentiment score. The Fintel Insider Sentiment quant model identifies US stocks that have experienced significant insider buying activity over the last 90 days. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Find...
S&P 500 near flat as investors weigh likelihood of less aggressive rate hikes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index closed barely changed on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with its interest rate hikes were offset by lingering worries about inflation. The Dow edged lower, and the Nasdaq Composite ended off the day's highs. Investors are...
KB Financial Group Stock Jumps By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) jumped by a staggering 18.96% in 5 sessions from $38.82 to $46.18 at 13:46 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.18% to $15,543.03, following the last session’s downward trend. KB...
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path

Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.

