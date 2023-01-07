ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

kingcountymetro.blog

Your ticket to Climate Pledge Arena is your ticket to ride transit!

Going to an event at Climate Pledge Arena? Whether you’re listening to a concert, rooting for your favorite sports team or enjoying ANY other event, your ticket is now also your free ride to and from the Seattle Center!. Building on the success of getting fans to Seattle Kraken...
seattlerefined.com

Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years

A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023

Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Winter Eviction Protection Needs a Fix

In February of 2020, Sawant and her fighting movement won a first-of-its-kind defense that gave attorneys a new tool to stall wintertime evictions for tenants who failed to make rent. But in the three years since the moratorium’s passage, a string of other moratoria, other renter protections, and federal loopholes have rendered the law all but unnecessary, according to the lawyers who defend low-income renters.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession

Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Tacoma guaranteed income program shows how much it can help

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Debbie Wilkerson decided to retire early from her job at Jack-in-the-Box. But it wasn’t really by choice, said the 64-year-old Tacoma, Washington, resident. With schools shut down, she needed to home-school her 13-year-old grandson, James Carcione, who is on the autism spectrum, while her son continued to go to work.
TACOMA, WA
tourcounsel.com

Bellevue Square & Lincoln Square | Shopping center in Washington

Bellevue is a great shopping destination in the area, with Bellevue Square being one of the best malls in all of Seattle. In its commercial offer you can find predominantly premium and luxury brands. Some of these are Indochino, the famous English luxury brand Burberry, as well as Anthropologie, Hugo Boss and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. There is also the Coach handbags and accessories brand store as well as the fast fashion brand Uniqlo.
BELLEVUE, WA
KUOW

What does 2023 hold for the Seattle area housing market?

It's a new year, and if you're in the market for a new home, you're probably hoping the market outlook is also new — and improved. Last year was marked by record high home values and extreme competition among buyers, but things did shift a bit toward the end of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Gas Prices Rise Everywhere Except Washington

GasBuddy predicts the yearly national average in 2023 will be 50 cents lower than in 2022 at $3.49 a gallon. GasBuddy says a $4 national average is not out of the question “ahead of and during the summer driving season.” Average gas prices in Washington have dropped as the new year started while Seattle’s average price rose compared to last week.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Home Prices Expectation In 2023

Higher interest rates driving higher monthly payments appear to be here to stay. After super-low rates between 2% and 4% earlier in the pandemic, Fannie Mae projects rates will hover around 6% throughout 2023. The new year will bring Seattle a new housing market, one without the runaway prices and jaw-dropping bidding wars, yet still difficult for anyone but the region’s wealthiest shoppers. Base one estimate, homebuyers in the Seattle area must earn $169,000 a year to afford the median home with a 20% down payment. That’s higher than the metro area’s record-high median income of $101,700.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Experts at UW Medicine track new COVID subvariant in PNW

Experts with the University of Washington Medicine are tracking the new COVID-19 variant’s presence in the Pacific Northwest after the CDC warned about the presence of the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. A press release from UW Medicine states the subvariant is expected to become the most dominant strain in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Police Pursuit After Bothell Police Car Rammed Ends In South Everett

A pursuit by Bothell Police of a car that reportedly rammed a Bothell Police vehicle went from I 405 north in Bothell to Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County and then north into the Everett, Washington city limits Sunday afternoon. From Evergreen Way to eastbound SR 526 and onto 19th...
EVERETT, WA

