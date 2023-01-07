Bellevue is a great shopping destination in the area, with Bellevue Square being one of the best malls in all of Seattle. In its commercial offer you can find predominantly premium and luxury brands. Some of these are Indochino, the famous English luxury brand Burberry, as well as Anthropologie, Hugo Boss and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. There is also the Coach handbags and accessories brand store as well as the fast fashion brand Uniqlo.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO