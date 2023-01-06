ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

WXII 12

2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found two victims:...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
yadkinripple.com

Cash, cocaine seized in Jonesville

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jonesville man on Jan. 4 following a traffic stop on Windsor Road in Hamptonville. The stop was part of a narcotics investigation and authorities reported that the driver, 46-year old Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, was in possession of cocaine. A search warrant was...
JONESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Arrest Warrants Issued for Hanes Mall Blvd. Target Shooting Investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSPA 7News

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Two arrested for armed robbery of man at church

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following a robbery investigation in the Carthage area. On Dec. 26, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at Putnam Friends Church in Carthage. A male victim reported traveling to Putnam Friends Church from Asheboro to meet an acquaintance. Upon arriving at the church, a vehicle approached, and two people exited the vehicle and allegedly robbed him of cash and a pair of shoes at gunpoint before fleeing the area.
CARTHAGE, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Dollar Tree armed robbery suspects arrested

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an armed robbery investigation in the Whispering Pines area. On Nov. 15, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Highway 22 in Whispering Pines. The offender entered the store, allegedly took various small merchandise items, and allegedly told the store clerk they had a gun before fleeing the scene.
WHISPERING PINES, NC
FOX8 News

28-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem stabbing: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday morning. Officers came to the 600 block of West Thirteenth Street after getting an “unknown trouble call.” At the scene, investigators found Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr, 28, of Winston-Salem, in the parking lot suffering from a stab […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Drive-by shooting suspects arrested

Investigators with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects in connection to a recent drive-by shooting near Aberdeen. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory that Kendrick Purcell, 35, of Southern Pines, Chaucey Williams, 36, of Southern Pines, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were arrested on Jan. 5.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police officers were called to Waughtown Street in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located evidence of gunfire, but no injured parties. Police said a short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Suspect Wanted in Greensboro Armed Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 7:38 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at the Save A Lot on 429 W. Meadowview Road. A man with a handgun entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving on foot. The suspect was described as a Black...
GREENSBORO, NC

