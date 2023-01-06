Read full article on original website
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found two victims:...
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
Man stabs 2 roommates, leaving 1 with critical injuries, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Officers went to a home on E. Sixteenth Street around 8:42 p.m. after getting reports of a stabbing. When they got there, they found two victims, a man and a woman, inside the home who had been stabbed and cut. They […]
Winston-Salem man arrested after chase through Moore County, sheriff’s office says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies arrested a man after a chase that went through “several agency jurisdictions,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook post. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday morning, deputies were called to help the Foxfire Police Department in a car chase. According to the sheriff’s […]
WBTV
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
yadkinripple.com
Cash, cocaine seized in Jonesville
The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jonesville man on Jan. 4 following a traffic stop on Windsor Road in Hamptonville. The stop was part of a narcotics investigation and authorities reported that the driver, 46-year old Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, was in possession of cocaine. A search warrant was...
Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
abc45.com
Arrest Warrants Issued for Hanes Mall Blvd. Target Shooting Investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
1 hurt in Chapel Hill road rage shooting, suspect on the run
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Highway 54, near south Greensboro Street.
sandhillssentinel.com
Two arrested for armed robbery of man at church
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following a robbery investigation in the Carthage area. On Dec. 26, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at Putnam Friends Church in Carthage. A male victim reported traveling to Putnam Friends Church from Asheboro to meet an acquaintance. Upon arriving at the church, a vehicle approached, and two people exited the vehicle and allegedly robbed him of cash and a pair of shoes at gunpoint before fleeing the area.
Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Dollar Tree armed robbery suspects arrested
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an armed robbery investigation in the Whispering Pines area. On Nov. 15, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Highway 22 in Whispering Pines. The offender entered the store, allegedly took various small merchandise items, and allegedly told the store clerk they had a gun before fleeing the scene.
28-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem stabbing: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday morning. Officers came to the 600 block of West Thirteenth Street after getting an “unknown trouble call.” At the scene, investigators found Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr, 28, of Winston-Salem, in the parking lot suffering from a stab […]
WFMY NEWS2
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
sandhillssentinel.com
Drive-by shooting suspects arrested
Investigators with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects in connection to a recent drive-by shooting near Aberdeen. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory that Kendrick Purcell, 35, of Southern Pines, Chaucey Williams, 36, of Southern Pines, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were arrested on Jan. 5.
One injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police officers were called to Waughtown Street in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located evidence of gunfire, but no injured parties. Police said a short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at a...
abc45.com
Suspect Wanted in Greensboro Armed Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 7:38 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at the Save A Lot on 429 W. Meadowview Road. A man with a handgun entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving on foot. The suspect was described as a Black...
