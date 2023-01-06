Read full article on original website
Georgia Lawmakers Aim To Bring Sports Betting To Residents In 2023
Sports betting in Georgia continues to be a topic amongst lawmakers as they head into the 2023 legislative session. Despite failing to pass in 2022, there is a lot of support for the market. SR 135 was presented by House Rep. Ron Stephens but did not pass. It is estimated that a similar bill will be on the House floor during the 2023 session.
FanDuel Likely Earns Untethered Massachusetts Sportsbook License
Following a stellar presentation, Massachusetts is likely to approve FanDuel’s bid for an untethered sportsbook license. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) was impressed with FanDuel and how transparent the company was. The commission will meet again later in the month for a vote on Massachusetts online sportsbooks where FanDuel...
This is Home for January 6, 2023, by Jaclyn Maassel. Why it Matters: Ohio's legal sports betting industry. Ohio's projected billion-dollar sports betting industry got out to a rocky start out of the gate this week. Regulators have announced more than $1 million in fines against companies offering sports gambling.
