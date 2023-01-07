Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
Engadget
The best of CES 2023
And we're back. After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and not even having the option of attending in person in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to CES 2023 this week, including reporters, editors and videographers. It's too soon to say how many stories and videos we've published — in fact, we have more good stuff coming — but suffice to say, it was a lot. Though our team swears the show still wasn't as busy as pre-pandemic years, they were kept busy enough that it felt like a true return to form, not just for us, but for the tech industry at large.
Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES
A smart toilet capable of carrying out urine tests to detect health issues within 90 seconds and a ring which can track menstrual cycles are among the gadgets being unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.The trade show opens on Thursday, but many brands including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and others, have begun unveiling new TVs, smart appliances and gaming monitors and other devices ahead of the show.It is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors, with about 3,000 firms showing off new products and services.Post-pandemic, personal health has become a bigger focus for many of the companies and products...
Digital Trends
The quirkiest and most unusual mobile tech at CES 2023
CES 2023 isn’t the place to see brand new smartphones, as only a few have been announced at the show, but don’t think that means it’s entirely bereft of mobile-related products. In addition to many wearables, the show is home to a variety of unusual, quirky, and...
TechRadar
Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed
CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
Engadget
German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023
German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Tom's Guide
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
Apple Insider
Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
CES Wall of Shame features failed products from big-names as a stark warning to entrepreneurs
The Gallery of Flops is on display at CES and showcases more than a dozen failed products from Apple, Nike, Nintendo and other big-names as warning to budding entrepreneurs.
CNET
Futuristic Tech at CES 2023 Shows Off Fantastic Inventions of Tomorrow
At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, there are plenty of innovative devices and gadgets you can get right now, but much of the fun of the electronics show is seeing all the grand promises of the future. The convention is loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come.
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Is the metaverse closer than we think?. It depends on who you ask at CES, where companies are showing off innovations that could immerse us deeper into virtual reality, otherwise known as VR. The metaverse — essentially a buzzword for three-dimensional virtual communities...
From color-changing cars to self-driving strollers, here's some of the coolest tech from CES 2023
A long list of companies once again showed off an assortment of cutting edge technology and oddball gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week.
allnurses.com
Can you give an opioid without a Dr's order?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Can you give an opioid without a Dr signing off on it? I say no but my co-worker says yes. I just don't understand if the Dr hasn't signed it than how can I legally give that? Instead, I offered Tylenol which had a Drs order. Did I do the wrong thing?
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
Android Authority
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Android Headlines
At CES 2023, Samsung announces a new TV for everyone
Samsung has announced a slew of new TVs and soundbars at CES 2023 today. The theme this year is that Samsung has a TV for every level of picture quality, and a TV for everyone. Starting with Micro LED, Samsung is announcing a new 76-inch Micro LED CX TV that...
Digital Trends
Nanoleaf reveals new Matter-enabled smart lights at CES 2023
Nanoleaf, a manufacturer of smart lights, introduced several new products to its lineup during CES 2023. The most exciting addition is the Nanoleaf Skylight, which mounts onto your ceiling to provide an impressive array of light shows. It’s also completely modular and can be arranged into a variety of shapes to fit every space in your home.
Comments / 0