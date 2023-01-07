Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
CNET
LG Teases 2023 OLED TV That Boosts Screen Brightness By Up to 70%
Ahead of the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas, LG previewed a few details about its new OLED televisions, with more hands-on time and specs to come. (I'll be there in person to see them in action.) One of the most notable models will include the C3, the successor to the best high-end TV for the money, as well as a G3 model promising improved brightness.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.
TechRadar
Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed
CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
Engadget
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars first look: Making the most of LG's TVs
LG unwrapped its 2023 soundbars right after Christmas, but the company is showing the duo off here at CES. The SC9 and SE6 are both equipped with Dolby Atmos, but while the former is a more premium-level device, the SE6 is compact all-in-one unit more akin to Sonos' Beam. We got out first look at both at CES along with some more info on each unit.
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
CNET
CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens
The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend
After spending more time in our living rooms over the holidays, it's possible you've been left wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the new year with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
Android Headlines
At CES 2023, Samsung announces a new TV for everyone
Samsung has announced a slew of new TVs and soundbars at CES 2023 today. The theme this year is that Samsung has a TV for every level of picture quality, and a TV for everyone. Starting with Micro LED, Samsung is announcing a new 76-inch Micro LED CX TV that...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets four new colors as retailer leaks tempting pre-order gift for early Galaxy S23 buyers
Back in December there was a Galaxy S23 accessories leak that detailed the supposed colors of the S Pen: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black. This obviously led to the conclusion that these would also be the official introductory colors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it appears there will be four new colors for buyers to choose from, although they will be offered in “lower volume” compared to the main colors listed above. The official marketing names for the main colors are allegedly Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.
New LG M3 OLED is a stunning, 97-inch 'wireless' TV
LG reveals the "world’s first wireless OLED TV", but how much will is cost?
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | BenQ HT4550i and HT2060 projectors announced with up to 3,200 lumens brightness
BenQ has announced the HT4550i and HT2060 projectors at CES 2023. The gadgets are billed as suitable for both gaming and watching movies. The HT4550i is a 4K UHD projector with HDR color accuracy, dynamically adapting to suit brighter and darker content and supporting HDR10 and HLG. The device has...
Engadget
CES 2023 Day 2 recap: Sony, Google and a Ram 1500 concept
Well CES is officially underway. The floor is open and hordes of PR reps, journalists and eager entrepreneurs are coursing through the arteries of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Of course even before the LVCC opened its doors today there’s been plenty of news coming out of CES 2023.
ZDNet
This big, beautiful 48-inch LG OLED monitor is $500 off
Looking for a big, beautiful gaming monitor (or just for multi-tasking at work)? While desktop behemoths such as Samsung's Odyssey G9 monitor can set you back $1,500, LG's 48-inch UHD OLED gaming monitor is only $997 at Amazon right now, saving you $500 on this beautiful gaming accessory. With a...
The best 75-inch TVs in 2023: Sony Bravia XR, Samsung's 'The Frame,' more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
notebookcheck.net
Philips R6 Slim robot vacuum and mop arrives with self-cleaning docking station
The Philips R6 Slim robot vacuum cleaner is now available in China. The vacuum has up to 2,700 Pa suction power and a 0.4 L onboard dustbin, with various brushes to help lift and trap dirt. The gadget can also mop your floors, rotating the dual mop heads up to 120 times per minute and delivering 6 N of force.
Bosma G1 Pro: an 8K cinema camera for only $3,499!
This new 8K MFT cinema camera makes 8K affordable, under $4K affordable!
