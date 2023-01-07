ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today

While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
CNET

LG Teases 2023 OLED TV That Boosts Screen Brightness By Up to 70%

Ahead of the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas, LG previewed a few details about its new OLED televisions, with more hands-on time and specs to come. (I'll be there in person to see them in action.) One of the most notable models will include the C3, the successor to the best high-end TV for the money, as well as a G3 model promising improved brightness.
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
TrustedReviews

Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
TechRadar

Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed

CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
Engadget

LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars first look: Making the most of LG's TVs

LG unwrapped its 2023 soundbars right after Christmas, but the company is showing the duo off here at CES. The SC9 and SE6 are both equipped with Dolby Atmos, but while the former is a more premium-level device, the SE6 is compact all-in-one unit more akin to Sonos' Beam. We got out first look at both at CES along with some more info on each unit.
TechRadar

Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy

Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
CNET

CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens

The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend

After spending more time in our living rooms over the holidays, it's possible you've been left wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the new year with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
Android Headlines

At CES 2023, Samsung announces a new TV for everyone

Samsung has announced a slew of new TVs and soundbars at CES 2023 today. The theme this year is that Samsung has a TV for every level of picture quality, and a TV for everyone. Starting with Micro LED, Samsung is announcing a new 76-inch Micro LED CX TV that...
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets four new colors as retailer leaks tempting pre-order gift for early Galaxy S23 buyers

Back in December there was a Galaxy S23 accessories leak that detailed the supposed colors of the S Pen: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black. This obviously led to the conclusion that these would also be the official introductory colors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it appears there will be four new colors for buyers to choose from, although they will be offered in “lower volume” compared to the main colors listed above. The official marketing names for the main colors are allegedly Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.
Engadget

CES 2023 Day 2 recap: Sony, Google and a Ram 1500 concept

Well CES is officially underway. The floor is open and hordes of PR reps, journalists and eager entrepreneurs are coursing through the arteries of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Of course even before the LVCC opened its doors today there’s been plenty of news coming out of CES 2023.
ZDNet

This big, beautiful 48-inch LG OLED monitor is $500 off

Looking for a big, beautiful gaming monitor (or just for multi-tasking at work)? While desktop behemoths such as Samsung's Odyssey G9 monitor can set you back $1,500, LG's 48-inch UHD OLED gaming monitor is only $997 at Amazon right now, saving you $500 on this beautiful gaming accessory. With a...
notebookcheck.net

Philips R6 Slim robot vacuum and mop arrives with self-cleaning docking station

The Philips R6 Slim robot vacuum cleaner is now available in China. The vacuum has up to 2,700 Pa suction power and a 0.4 L onboard dustbin, with various brushes to help lift and trap dirt. The gadget can also mop your floors, rotating the dual mop heads up to 120 times per minute and delivering 6 N of force.

