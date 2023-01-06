Read full article on original website
McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch
McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurant
Inside the first fully automated McDonald's in America where robots have taken overPhoto byMcDonald. McDonald's recently developed a fully automated restaurant in Texas that is entirely controlled by machines, removing the need for human interaction, this has left people on the internet divided.
Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide
Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Burger King Just Introduced A Brand New Meal Deal—But It’s Only Available For A Limited Time!
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
McDonald's launching new wrap as part of menu update
McDonald’s is set to launch a new wrap, the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One on January 4, made with either crispy chicken breast or grilled chicken, spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce, in a soft, toasted wrap, as part of an update to the menu. The warp will...
Why Aren't There More Hot Dog Fast Food Restaurants?
There are few things more American than hot dogs. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, an estimated 20 billion hot dogs are consumed by Americans each year, which equals 70 hot dogs per person. Of these, nine billion are purchased in-store, 15% are sold from street vendors, and nine percent are bought at sporting events. Further statistics show that of all the United States cities, folks living in Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago consume the most dogs, and on Independence Day, Americans go through a whopping 150 million hot dogs.
NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots
While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
Food Blogger Tours McDonald's First Fully-Automated Location With No Human Employees, Sparking Debate
McDonald’s, the fast food chain with more than 38,000 locations around the world, has unveiled its first concept restaurant without human employees out the front of the restaurant.
Update: Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
The new year has already seen substantial business changes on the part of some stalwart chains. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reader’s Digest, NOLA.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com,
McDonald's Worker Rehired A Fourth Time After Quitting Three Times Before, Internet Opinion Torn
It is easy to regain employment if you work at a business with many franchises. What if you quit working with the brand three times before? Will another branch or the same location give you a role in their restaurant?
Burger King Is Giving Members Free Fries Until June 2023
There's nothing quite like scoring something for free, especially food. Not only does it cost nothing, but somehow it just tastes better. The USDA reported that food prices are sailing: Grocery store purchases are up 12% from last year, and restaurant food purchases have risen by 8.5%. As prices soar...
Taco Bell Menu Adds a New Take on a McDonald's Fan Favorite
Taco Bell has built its business, at least partially around the idea of not being McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or any of the other fast-food burger chains. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain even used the phrase "think outside the bun" as a tagline and it launched its breakfast offering by making fun of the Egg McMuffin and other Golden Arches classics.
McDonald's to lay off some corporate staff
McDonald's is making plans Saturday morning to lay off some of its corporate staff.
McDonald's Menu Adds New Sandwich Based on Netflix Show
French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails. While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.
KFC Is Replacing Their Beloved Popcorn Chicken In 2023
As the age-old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and sadly that's the case for KFC's beloved popcorn chicken. As if "new year, new me" was top of the executives' minds, the chicken chain is kicking off the year by replacing the dish with one that puts them in direct competition with many of their peers. What will replace the popcorn chicken? According to NDTV Food, it's chicken nuggets. Before we dive into that, let's take a brief look at the history of popcorn chicken.
Stores and restaurants closed on New Year's Day 2023: Costco, Trader Joe's, Chick-fil-A, and more
Stores and restaurants open on New Year's Day 2023 include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Chipotle.
