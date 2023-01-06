Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
archpaper.com
Here are ten buildings and projects we can’t wait to see in 2023
As we approach the second week of 2023, AN editors have rounded up the much-anticipated buildings, infrastructure projects, and parks slated to debut this year. With a heavy emphasis on museum and cultural institutions, 2023 is looking to be a strong year for architecture. And in case you missed it during the holidays, we gathered the top new stories, reviews, controversies, interiors, and more in our 2022 Year in Review.
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
wnypapers.com
Syros Restaurant considering interior changes to maximize space
Restaurant ownership receives OK from HPC, Planning boards to add 3 apartments & up to 3 retail spaces. √ HPC tables motion to designate Opera Hall historic. Syros Restaurant patrons know the diner is spacious, with three eating areas and a private backroom. What they probably don’t know is that the building, at 869 Cayuga St., also has large pockets of space in the kitchen and around the periphery.
ubspectrum.com
UB students detail harrowing experiences during ‘once-in-a-generation’ blizzard
After 10 days of treatment for a pelvic fracture that left her temporarily disabled and wheelchair-bound, Thraptthi Perumal came home to her apartment near UB’s South Campus. Less than 24 hours after she was discharged, Snowstorm Elliott hit her neighborhood — hard. Her power, water and heat went...
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone.
7 Homebuyer Programs In Buffalo To Help You Buy Your First House
Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
Top Spots to Go Sledding In Buffalo
If wasn't already apparent to you, winter is here and one of the great things about living in Western New York is that we deal with a lot of winter weather and the winter season seems to last forever. It doesn't really last forever, but it sure does feel like...
Suspicious package temporarily closes roadways in Niagara Falls
The roads have since been reopened.
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
Renovations begin to refurbish pews, restore floors at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — One of Western New York's most iconic landmarks is undergoing a major facelift. The $1 million effort to restore the pews and refurbish the marble floors at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica represents the largest restoration project undertaken there since the restoration of its dome and stained glass windows, according to Rev. Msgr. David G. LiPuma, who is OLV's Pastor and rector, as well as President of Our Lady of Victory Institutions.
wnypapers.com
PHOTOS: Site of Center Street fire demolished
On Monday morning, a crew from Regional Environmental Demolition (R.E.D.) tore down 744, 746 and 748 Center St. – the sites of an early morning fire on Nov. 30 that shuttered The Vintage Barber, Soully Created and Sue’s Frame of Mind. A second-floor dwelling was torn down, too.
WIVB
West Herr completes purchase of four Towne Automotive dealerships
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr announced the purchase of Towne Automotive Group’s BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and MINI dealerships, as well as Towne’s Northern Collision Center in a Monday release. Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, the four dealerships will be open for business, donning the West Herr name.
These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo
Here are the busiest Wegmans locations in Buffalo and Western New York.
FREE Concert Monday at First Line Brewery in Orchard Park
Nashville recording artist and songwriter Dalton Dover will perform with special guest Dan Minogue at First Line Brewing in Orchard Park.
stepoutbuffalo.com
You Can Host Your Micro-Wedding at This East Aurora Venue for Under $4,000
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Planning a wedding can be overwhelming, stressful, and expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. Your wedding also doesn’t have to be an all-day event with a super long...
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
