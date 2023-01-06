ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most of New York state is in a snow drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?

We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
Here are ten buildings and projects we can’t wait to see in 2023

As we approach the second week of 2023, AN editors have rounded up the much-anticipated buildings, infrastructure projects, and parks slated to debut this year. With a heavy emphasis on museum and cultural institutions, 2023 is looking to be a strong year for architecture. And in case you missed it during the holidays, we gathered the top new stories, reviews, controversies, interiors, and more in our 2022 Year in Review.
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
Syros Restaurant considering interior changes to maximize space

Restaurant ownership receives OK from HPC, Planning boards to add 3 apartments & up to 3 retail spaces. √ HPC tables motion to designate Opera Hall historic. Syros Restaurant patrons know the diner is spacious, with three eating areas and a private backroom. What they probably don’t know is that the building, at 869 Cayuga St., also has large pockets of space in the kitchen and around the periphery.
7 Homebuyer Programs In Buffalo To Help You Buy Your First House

Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York

These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
Top Spots to Go Sledding In Buffalo

If wasn't already apparent to you, winter is here and one of the great things about living in Western New York is that we deal with a lot of winter weather and the winter season seems to last forever. It doesn't really last forever, but it sure does feel like...
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo

When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
Renovations begin to refurbish pews, restore floors at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — One of Western New York's most iconic landmarks is undergoing a major facelift. The $1 million effort to restore the pews and refurbish the marble floors at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica represents the largest restoration project undertaken there since the restoration of its dome and stained glass windows, according to Rev. Msgr. David G. LiPuma, who is OLV's Pastor and rector, as well as President of Our Lady of Victory Institutions.
PHOTOS: Site of Center Street fire demolished

On Monday morning, a crew from Regional Environmental Demolition (R.E.D.) tore down 744, 746 and 748 Center St. – the sites of an early morning fire on Nov. 30 that shuttered The Vintage Barber, Soully Created and Sue’s Frame of Mind. A second-floor dwelling was torn down, too.
West Herr completes purchase of four Towne Automotive dealerships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr announced the purchase of Towne Automotive Group’s BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and MINI dealerships, as well as Towne’s Northern Collision Center in a Monday release. Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, the four dealerships will be open for business, donning the West Herr name.
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
